T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of ‘match-fixing’ due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in excise policy case

Who is Sikandar Yadvendu, the alleged mastermind of NEET scam, he is from...

INS Surat: Vanguard of Naval Defence with BrahMos and Barak-8

Sabotage attempt on Indian creative triumph at Cannes by foreign competitor sparks outrage

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

INS Surat: Vanguard of Naval Defence with BrahMos and Barak-8

Sabotage attempt on Indian creative triumph at Cannes by foreign competitor sparks outrage

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

Yoga poses to prevent, cure thyroid problems

5 signs that you have memory disorder 

Players to score century in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

Bollywood paparazzo reveals Taimur was followed by '40-50 people on bike', says Saif Ali Khan called paps for...

Meet star with no films, once worked as waiter; later became a sensation; now charges Rs 30 lakh per event; he is…

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of ‘match-fixing’ due to...

Babar and his team have been under intense scrutiny and criticism from fans and cricket experts following their disappointing performances in the USA.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of ‘match-fixing’ due to...
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Renowned Pakistani journalist Mubashir Luqman caused a stir on social media when he made serious allegations of match-fixing against Babar Azam following Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Luqman specifically accused Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, of accepting expensive gifts in exchange for deliberately losing international matches. His suspicions were heightened after Pakistan's unexpected loss to the USA and a narrow victory over Ireland, leading to their premature elimination from the World Cup.

According to Luqman, Babar Azam's Audi E-Tron, supposedly a gift from his brother, was allegedly obtained from dubious bookies. Additionally, Babar is said to have received apartments in Australia and Dubai under questionable circumstances.

A video of Luqman discussing these allegations against Babar Azam was shared on Twitter by a user named Cric Mate, further fueling the controversy surrounding the Pakistani cricket team.

Furthermore, he criticized former captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for his lackluster performance in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan cricket enthusiasts have called on the PCB to thoroughly investigate the accusations put forth by Luqman.

Babar and his team have been under intense scrutiny and criticism from fans and cricket experts following their disappointing performances in the USA. Consequently, after their early elimination, the majority of the players opted to delay their return to Pakistan.

Several players, including Babar, traveled to London to unwind during their break, while others remained in America. Only a few players, such as Naseem Shah and Usman Khan, arrived back in Lahore on Wednesday.

Also read| This former cricketer joins Gautam Gambhir in race for India’s next head coach

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SC to hear fresh petitions regarding NEET-UG 2024 exam cancellation today

Meet actress who became star at 18, one mistake in contract ruined her career, she said superstar sabotaged her, now...

Anil Kapoor opens up on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 instead of Salman Khan: ‘No one can replace him but...'

This actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Suriya, Prabhas, Amitabh

This man owned Rs 248 crore necklace, first Indian to buy airplane, was wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement