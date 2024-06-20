T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of ‘match-fixing’ due to...

Babar and his team have been under intense scrutiny and criticism from fans and cricket experts following their disappointing performances in the USA.

Renowned Pakistani journalist Mubashir Luqman caused a stir on social media when he made serious allegations of match-fixing against Babar Azam following Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Luqman specifically accused Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, of accepting expensive gifts in exchange for deliberately losing international matches. His suspicions were heightened after Pakistan's unexpected loss to the USA and a narrow victory over Ireland, leading to their premature elimination from the World Cup.

According to Luqman, Babar Azam's Audi E-Tron, supposedly a gift from his brother, was allegedly obtained from dubious bookies. Additionally, Babar is said to have received apartments in Australia and Dubai under questionable circumstances.

A video of Luqman discussing these allegations against Babar Azam was shared on Twitter by a user named Cric Mate, further fueling the controversy surrounding the Pakistani cricket team.

Furthermore, he criticized former captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for his lackluster performance in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan cricket enthusiasts have called on the PCB to thoroughly investigate the accusations put forth by Luqman.

These are serious allegations on Shaheen shah afridi from senior journalist Mubashir Luqman.

Investigation should be done by PCB.

— Maryam (@cricisshit) June 19, 2024

Several players, including Babar, traveled to London to unwind during their break, while others remained in America. Only a few players, such as Naseem Shah and Usman Khan, arrived back in Lahore on Wednesday.

