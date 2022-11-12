Search icon
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes was trolled for this tweet last year, but tables have turned in 2022

England and Ben Stokes were losing semi-finalists last time around but roared their way into the finals after beating India by 10 wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Ben Stokes celebrates with skipper Jos Buttler and teammate Chris Jordan after beating India by 10 wickets during the Semi-Final match of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022, at Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide on Thursday | Photo : ANI

England reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after a dominating display against India at Adelaide, beating the favourites by 10 wickets. The Jos Buttler-led side will face Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday. Both England and Pakistan were also semi-finalists at the T20 World Cup 2021 but were knocked out a step away from glory. At the time, England’s Ben Stokes had made a prediction on Twitter and was massively trolled for it. 

“England vs Pakistan Final ???,” Buttler had asked the fans on Twitter.

 

 

Australia beat Pakistan by 5 wickets. New Zealand eliminated England in similar fashion. When both England and Pakistan crashed out before the final in 2021, Twitter users had trolled Buttler with several memes.

 

 

 

 

 

However, it’s hats off in 2022 for those on Twitter who remember the tweet by Stokes. Babar Azam-led Pakistan defied the odds by reaching the final after being on the edge of elimination early in the T20 World Cup. England had also suffered a dismal defeat against Ireland before they bounced back and then roared into the final with a memorable display against India.

 

 

Ben Stokes and England are now on the cusp of history. So is Pakistan. Both teams have the chance to join West Indies as the only other team to have won the T20 World Cup twice. Pakistan won its only T20 World Cup in 2009 and England won theirs a year later in 2010. The two teams now face each other on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the summit game of the T20 World Cup 2022. 

READ | PAK vs ENG: Amid heavy rain threat during Pakistan vs England final, ICC changes playing conditions

