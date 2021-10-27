T20 World Cup: Namibia kickstart Super 12 campaign with a morale-boosting victory over Scotland

Namibia picked up their first victory in the Super 12 campaign of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a cautious but solid 4-wicket win over a dismal Scotland at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 27.

Despite some setbacks, Namibia kept their nerve to chase down a modest total of 110 with 5 balls and 4 wickets to spare. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Namibia were able to walk over the line with the help of a late blitz by JJ Smit.

The win now puts Namibia in third place in Super 12 Group 2 after Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Instead of hurrying towards the total, Namibia proceeded cautiously. They scored their first boundary only in the fifth over of the chase. The first setback came in the final over of powerplay with the wicket of Michael van Lingen and the score at 29 for 1.

Zane Green and Craig Williams tried to up the ante but the former fell at the stroke of drinks. At the halfway stage, Namibia needed 54 from the remaining 10 to win the contest. Gerhard Erasmus stay at the pitch was cut short in the 12th over.

Craig Williams soon followed Erasmus into the dressing room in the next over. With the team under the pressure, JJ Smit and David Wiese steadied the ship for the chasing team. Wiese was removed in the 18th over and Jan Frylinck in the penultimate over but until then it was just too late for Scotland. JJ Smit smashed six on the first ball of the last over as Namibia put their first points on board.

Earlier, Namibia bowled splendidly at either end of the innings to restrict Scotland to a below-par total of 109/8. Scotland suffered an early setback as Ruben Trumpelmann`s triple-strike in the first over pegged them back. Only Matthew Cross, Michael Leask and Chris Greaves reached double-digits for Scotland, with Leask leading the way in the middle-overs with a 27-ball 44.