Mohammad Shami trolled for poor performance against Pak; Sachin, Sehwag come out in support

On Sunday, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup 2021. This is the first time in World Cup history when Pakistan won while playing against India. In such a situation, as soon as the match was over, the fans started venting their anger on social media, and started trolling Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami.

However, several cricketers came out in Shami's support. Former India batter Virendra Sehwag took to Twitter and said that anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts for more than any online mob.

"The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa," tweeted Sehwag.

The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar also echoed similar sentiments. "When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India," tweeted Sachin.

When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2021

However, some political leaders took this as the opportunity for politics. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in a statement that Shami is being targeted for being a Muslim.

"Wins and losses keep happening, but the way @MdShami11 being targeted about yesterday's match shows hatred and bigotry towards Muslims. Will @BJP4India government condemn it?#Shami" Owaisi tweeted.

Notably, while playing against Pakistan, Mohammed Shami gave 43 runs in 3.5 overs. However, he could not take a single wicket. During Shami's bowling spell, Pakistan cricketers hit a total of 6 fours and a six. Due to poor bowling, people are trolling Mohammed Shami on social media. The hashtag #Shami has been trending on Twitter for the last several hours.