T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan trolled brutally after scoring 4 off 12 balls in Super-12 encounter against India

Pakistan finished at 159/8 in 20 overs after being sent to bat first at Melbourne.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Pakistan opener and world number one T20I hitter Mohammad Rizwan was brutally trolled by cricket fans for his sluggish performance against India in Melbourne.

Rizwan struggled to get going on the day, first being struck on the right thumb by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and then unable to get away from left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. When Arshdeep demonstrated his outswinger, inswinger, yorker, and finally a lethal bouncer that got Rizwan, Rizwan was unable to figure out the whole repertory of Arshdeep's offerings.

In addition to dismissing the world's number one batter, Arshdeep also dismissed Babar Azam for a golden duck with a full delivery that swung into the batter. After being referred by the umpire, Babar Azam requested the Decision Review System, but the referral revealed three reds. Babar Azam's departure put Pakistan in a perilous situation, as the team did not appear to be prepared to facing the Indian pace assault on the day.

In the cloudy circumstances of Melbourne, India captain Rohit Sharma picked a three-seamer assault. Mohammad Shami was recalled by India's captain, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were chosen as the other two members. Hardik Pandya provided help to India's pace assault.

On the day, all Pakistan batters found it difficult to get going against India pacers, but they did choose to take on spinner Axar Patel. Pakistan finished at 159/8 in 20 overs after being sent to bat first at Melbourne.


