T20 World Cup: Melbourne administration welcomes Team India with mural art; Rohit, Kohli, Hardik hold prominence

Melbourne paints city in colours of India team jersey.

Melbourne has been decked up in preparation for the 'Men in Blue' match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, with the city administration going out of their way to paint the city in various colors of brilliant blue to match the India team jersey.

Higson Lane in the city is awash in color, with some of Melbourne's top mural artists transforming the street into the home of Indian cricket.

The city administration shared a video of the stunning murals of Indian players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya, with other artists adding finishing touches with their paint brushes and a variety of colors.

"Welcome to Melbourne @BCCI. We've decided to mark the occasion by creating a @ICC @T20WorldCup street art mural ft. @ImRo45, @imVkohli, @hardikpandya7 & the @MCG. See you in Higson Lane for a quick (camera symbol, inviting the Indian players for a photo-op)? We'll bring the coffee! #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK," tweeted the Melbourne city administration.

The city administration has also invited Kohli, Sharma, and Pandya for a photo shoot and coffee chat. However, the Indian stars are unlikely to view their giant-sized paintings before the mega encounter against Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where more than 100,000 people are anticipated to see the Super 12 clash between the arch-rivals.

Rangolis are part of festivities during Diwali and the artists have painted several of them to go with the murals on the high walls of the street.

