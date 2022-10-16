Search icon
T20 World Cup: Watch Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis take a blinder, internet says ‘bit of Sangakkara...’

T20 World Cup latest news: Sri Lanka struck early in the opening fixture with three quick wickets to put Namibia on the backseat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Photo: Twitter

Sri Lanka were off to a flying start in the T20 World Cup 2022 opening fixture against Namibia. The Asia Cup 2022 champions struck early with three quick wickets to put Namibia on the backseat. In an early highlight of the tournament, wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis took a flying catch to dismiss Nicol Loftie-Eaton. Calling it an early ‘catch of the cup’, the internet got its first big buzz moment of the T20 World Cup. Some fans even compares Mendis with the legendary Sri Lankan batsman-keeper Kumar Sangakara.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Visuals of the catch created an early storm on Twitter as netizens praised Mendis for his sheer brilliance. Some also pointed out that Mendis is right-handed and dived to his weaker side to take the one-handed catch on the left, which makes it extra impressive. 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Namibia steadied their ship after a shaky start, finishing the first 10 overs with a scoreof 59 for 3. For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne did the early trick with a wicket each.

Follow the live action here: T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs NAM Live Updates: SL on top after powerplay, NAM in trouble

