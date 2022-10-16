T20 World Cup: Watch Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis take a blinder, internet says ‘bit of Sangakkara...’

Photo: Twitter

Sri Lanka were off to a flying start in the T20 World Cup 2022 opening fixture against Namibia. The Asia Cup 2022 champions struck early with three quick wickets to put Namibia on the backseat. In an early highlight of the tournament, wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis took a flying catch to dismiss Nicol Loftie-Eaton. Calling it an early ‘catch of the cup’, the internet got its first big buzz moment of the T20 World Cup. Some fans even compares Mendis with the legendary Sri Lankan batsman-keeper Kumar Sangakara.

Visuals of the catch created an early storm on Twitter as netizens praised Mendis for his sheer brilliance. Some also pointed out that Mendis is right-handed and dived to his weaker side to take the one-handed catch on the left, which makes it extra impressive.

Kusal Mendis isn't just a top class batter, he's brilliant at catching as well! He's been a revelation in recent times. #T20WorldCup — Anirudh (@OffDrive_) October 16, 2022

A screamer from Kusal Mendis behind the stumps!



Namibia are 36/3 in 5 overs in Geelong#SLvNAM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XUDvsZRmbv — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) October 16, 2022

What a catch by Kusal Mendis, T20 World Cup has started on a high. pic.twitter.com/sqmEVlUqSU October 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Namibia steadied their ship after a shaky start, finishing the first 10 overs with a scoreof 59 for 3. For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne did the early trick with a wicket each.

