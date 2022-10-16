T20 World Cup: Eagerly awaiting India vs Pakistan match? Here’s some bad news for you

India vs Pakistan | File Photo

The T20 World Cup 2022 kicked off on Sunday with Sri Lanka playing in the opening fixture against Namibia. But for Indian fans, the cup really begins in a week from now when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan next Sunday in a high-voltage clash. However, early updates from the venue suggest that fans and cricket enthusiasts may end up being disappointed.

Cancellation clouds hover over the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup. Early weather forecast for October 23 suggests a cold and wet day with showers. There are 70 percent chances of rain in the day and 60 percent chances of rain in the evening, when the match will be played.

Cricket fans have been reacting to the bad news, hoping that the rain gods show mercy on the day. A washed out match would be a bad result for both the sides. Some Indian fans have also been speculating if a wash out will work in India's favour.

Here’s some bad news. Pakistan vs India match on 23 October and here’s weather forecast for Melbourne pic.twitter.com/RMxlbleIL3 — Qasim (@promax1811) October 16, 2022

Rain expected in the much anticipated encounter of the year India vs Pakistan. Hope the weather gets better so that the crowd and the fans get the opportunity to see the much awaited match. #indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup October 15, 2022

Do you think India vs Pakistan match being washed out can work in our favour ? — Hulk (@Bengalidude) October 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian team reached Brisbane from Perth on Saturday for their next round of warm up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19. Jasprit Bumrah's replacement Mohammed Shami also reached Brisbane on Sunday to join his teammates. In terms of chances of winning, India are early favourites with 63 percent chance of winning against Pakistan's odds of 37 percent.

At the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka kicked off their campaign with a strong start. After picking up quick wickets, the Lankans were able to restrict Namibia to 163 for 7.

