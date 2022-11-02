Search icon
T20 World Cup: KL Rahul finds form with 50 against Bangladesh, scores 12 runs on 1 ball, watch

T20 World Cup 2022: In the ninth over of the Indian innings, Rahul put up a spectacular big-hitting display.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

T20 World Cup: KL Rahul finds form with 50 against Bangladesh, scores 12 runs on 1 ball, watch
Photo: PTI

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: KL Rahul finally turned the tables with an excellent half-century against Bangladesh in India’s 4th T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Adelaide, Australia. 

Rahul scored a stunning 50 in just 32 balls. Rahul hit four maximums and three fours with a strike rate of 156.25. In the ninth over of the innings, Rahul put up a spectacular big-hitting display. 

Rahul first dispatched a medium length delivery over mid-wicket for a huge sixe. Bangladesh had bowled a no-ball and Rahul was on strike for a free-hit. The next ball was fuller and wide on the off, but the in-form Rahul slashed a spectacular maximum over third man. ICC shared a video reel of the sublime 12 runs on one ball by Rahul.

Rahul's sensational opening innings set the platform for Virat Kohli to continue the momentum. Kohli scored another half-century, ending the innings 64 not out and taking India to 184/6. India looked set for a comfortable win but Bangladesh opener Litton Das surprised the Men in Blue with an unbelievable innings. Litton made 50 in just 21 deliveries and continued the onslaught against India. Rain stopped play in Adelaide, putting India in deep trouble and in danger of losing on DLS. As play was stopped, Bangladesh were 66/0 in 7 overs while chasing the target of 185. 

Follow live updates from the India vs Bangladesh match here: IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rain in Adelaide, IND in danger of losing on DLS

 

