'Kaakdi shot' to 'bulb nikaalna': Suryakumar Yadav explains Mumbai cricketing terms in must-watch video

As Indians, most of us would like to call ourselves experts of cricket. The cricket-crazy nation has plenty of fans who live, breathe and eat the game. But do you know what the terms ‘kaakdi shot’, ‘bulb nikaalna’, ‘bhingri’, ‘kawla udavla’ or ‘tali dili’ mean? Don’t worry, Suryakumar Yadav is here to explain.

Scintillating star batter Suryakumar Yadav belongs to Mumbai, one of the Indian cities with the richest cricket history. Born and brought up in Mumbai and having played majority of his cricket in the city with the Mumbai Cricket Team and the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, he can be called an expert of cricketing affairs in India’s economic capital.

Also known as SKY or the new ‘Mr 360’, Yadav recently explained some of the Mumbai exclusive cricket terms in a question answer round at the T20 World Cup. Watch below:

The top order batsman has been India’s outstanding performer alongside Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup. He has scored 225 runs in 5 matches at the T20 World Cup with an average of 75, strike rate of 194 and two fifties. In a record breaking knock of 61 runs off only 25 balls against Zimbabwe, Yadav became the first Indian batsman to score 1,000 runs in T20I in a year. In 2022, his record is unparalleled with 1024 runs averaging over 40 and hitting at a rate of over 180.

India will be hoping Suryakumar Yadav puts on another spectacular show when they face England in the blockbuster T20 World Cup semi-final clash on Thursday, November 9, at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. Coming back to SKY’s Mumbai cricketing terms, our favourite one is ‘kawla udavla’. What’s yours?

