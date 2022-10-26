T20 World Cup: India play Netherlands in 2nd Super 12 match tomorrow, 10 things to know

Photo: IANS

After the historic win against Pakistan, India will now play their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Netherlands on Thursday. India is in a strong position in their Super 12 group after the nail-biting win against arch-rivals Pakistan, where star batsman Virat Kohli put in a masterclass performance. The Men in Blue now take on Men in Orange from Europe and are firm favourites to comfortably win the match.

Here’s all you need to know about India’s match against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 27:

Time

The India vs Netherlands match will be played under the night sky. As per India Standard Time, the match will start from 12:30 pm. Toss will take place at 12:00 pm IST.

Venue

The India vs Netherlands match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, one of Australia’s largest cities and the capital of New South Wales (NSW).

Where to watch

The India vs Netherlands match will be telecast live on Star network channels in India. Viewers in India can also watch the match online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Weather forecast

Sydney has good conditions with 0% chances of rain unlike Melbourne where India played against Pakistan. Fans are likely to be treated to a complete 40-over T20 match. The temperature will be approximately 18 degrees Celsius with expected humidity of around 60% with chances of cloud cover at 10%. While the conditions appear great for cricket, this could quickly change in Australia. Overcast conditions can give both captains a headache.

Pitch report

The Sydney pitch favours batsmen and there could be plenty of runs on the cards. Captains choose to bowl first at SCG and chase rather than putting runs on the board. Spinners could have a bigger say than pace bowlers in Sydney.

Maiden T20I

India and Netherlands have never played a T20I and this will be the first encounter between the two teams in the shortest cricket format. The two teams have earlier played 2 ODI matches (ICC World Cup 2003 and 2011) with India emerging victorious both the times.

Team news

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered cramps during the run chase against Pakistan. However, he is fit to play. India is expected to feature an unchanged Playing XI on the back of the memorable win at Melbourne.

Explosive keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will have to wait more for an opportunity to show his skills at the T20 World Cup. Versatile spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is also set to remain out of the playing XI despite impressing in the nets.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain and wk), Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidimanuru, Max o Dowd, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed.

Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost Net Run-rate Points Bangladesh 1 1 0 +0.450 2 India 1 1 0 +0.050 2 South Africa 1 0 0 +0.000 1 Zimbabwe 1 0 0 +0.000 1 Pakistan 1 0 1 -0.050 0 Netherlands 1 0 1 -0.450 0

India camp upset over facilities

There is displeasure in the Indian camp over facilities provided in Sydney. Several senior players skipped the after-practice meal after no hot food was provided by the ICC. Players were served fruits, falafel and custom avocado, tomato and cucumber sandwiches. The team decided to return to the hotel instead and ordered food there.

In another update, the team refused to go for practice sessions to the assigned venue in Blacktown, a suburb of Sydney. The venue was around 42 kilometres away from the Team hotel and the players decided against travelling for such a long time a day before the match.

