T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli shines yet again, internet says 'another player of the tournament loading'

Photo: PTI

Star batsman Virat Kohli continued his scintillating form from the historic Pakistan win as he made another fifty against Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday. Kohli came into the match on the back of a match-winning 82* off 53 against arch-rivals Pakistan in what he called his best innings.

KL Rahul’s contentious dismissal sent Kohli in to bat early with just 11 runs on the board for India. The right-handed veteran batsman steadied the ship alongside skipper Rohit Sharma also made a fifty before getting dismissed.

Kohli was then supported by Suryakumar Yadav who made a quick-fire 51 off 25 balls. Kohli played the anchoring role with big shots on merit while Yadav increased the run rate with explosive shots. The two kept the crease and helped India reach 179 for 2 in 20 overs, giving Netherlands a tough target. Kohli scored 62 off 44 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

With another starring innings as the top scorer in the team, Virat staked an early claim as favourite for the 'Player of the Tournament' award at the T20 World Cup 2022. Fans thoroughly enjoyed his innings and Twitter was soon abuzz with posts hailing King Kohli saying another big award was loading for the Indian talisman.

Follow live updates from the India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match here: IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Kohli-Rohit-SKY slam 50s, NED need 180 runs to win, check LIVE updates