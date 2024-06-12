T20 World Cup, IND vs USA weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York today? Check latest update

Both teams have displayed impressive performances in the group stage of the current T20 World Cup edition, remaining undefeated thus far.

Team India and the co-hosts, the United States of America (USA), are set to face off in a highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

Both teams have displayed impressive performances in the group stage of the current T20 World Cup edition, remaining undefeated thus far. The Men in Blue secured victories against Ireland and arch-rivals Pakistan, while the USA triumphed over Canada in the tournament opener and pulled off a remarkable upset by defeating Babar Azam-led Men in Green in a thrilling Super Over.

With their stellar performances, Team India and the USA are on the brink of securing a spot in the Super 8 stage. A win in the upcoming clash will guarantee either team a place in the next phase of the tournament.

Leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and the USA, there is a looming concern regarding the potential interference of rain or inclement weather in this pivotal showdown. The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan was marred by heavy rain in New York, resulting in a delayed toss that set the tone for a challenging match.

After just one over of India's batting, the players were forced to retreat to the pavilion due to the disruptive rain. However, once the match resumed, both teams were able to complete their full quota of 20 overs each.

Given the unpredictable nature of New York weather, there is a legitimate question surrounding whether the upcoming match between India and the USA will also be affected by rain. As fans eagerly await the outcome of this crucial contest, the potential impact of weather conditions adds an element of uncertainty to the proceedings.

Weather forecast prediction for New York

According to Accuweather, the temperature in New York is forecasted to be 25 degrees Celsius with a 25% chance of precipitation in the morning of the match (according to UTC). The financial capital of the USA is expected to experience 56% humidity. Therefore, it is unlikely that there will be any disruptions in the morning, and the toss and first innings are expected to proceed as scheduled.

In the afternoon, the temperature is expected to remain at 25 degrees Celsius, but humidity is projected to decrease to 47%. The chance of precipitation is expected to stay at 25%, consistent with the morning forecast. With the decrease in humidity, cloud cover is likely to be around 45%.

Furthermore, in the afternoon, it is anticipated that the match will continue without any interruptions due to rain or inclement weather.

Also read| Another India vs Pakistan match possible in T20 World Cup 2024? Find out how