Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

These 3 Pakistan players to earn crores just days after stunning loss against India, here's why

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's grandson Devansh got richer by Rs 1.7 crore at age 9, here's how

Kartik Aaryan says outsiders don't get extra chances in Bollywood, any film could be last: 'One mistake...' | Exclusive

T20 World Cup, IND vs USA weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York today? Check latest update

Meet woman, Stanford graduate who is daughter of a billionaire, she heads Rs 20335 crore firm, she is Mukesh Ambani's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

These 3 Pakistan players to earn crores just days after stunning loss against India, here's why

T20 World Cup, IND vs USA weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York today? Check latest update

Yemen Migrant Boat Horror: 49 Dead, 140 Missing After Boat Carrying Migrant Workers Sinks

Bollywood celebs whose careers were ruined after fight with Salman Khan

This cereal is full of vitamins and minerals

8 foods which you should avoid with alcohol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Jammu Kashmir Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: Survivors Recounts Horrific Details

Dignity Of NEET Exam Hampered, NTA Must Answer, Says SC On Petition Seeking Cancellation Of Exam

Yemen Migrant Boat Horror: 49 Dead, 140 Missing After Boat Carrying Migrant Workers Sinks

Kartik Aaryan says outsiders don't get extra chances in Bollywood, any film could be last: 'One mistake...' | Exclusive

Amid reports of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha says her personal life is 'nobody's business': 'I don't...'

Darshan arrest: Gruesome details of violent torture, murder over lewd messages to Pavithra Gowda emerge

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup, IND vs USA weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York today? Check latest update

Both teams have displayed impressive performances in the group stage of the current T20 World Cup edition, remaining undefeated thus far.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 04:45 PM IST

T20 World Cup, IND vs USA weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York today? Check latest update
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Team India and the co-hosts, the United States of America (USA), are set to face off in a highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

    Both teams have displayed impressive performances in the group stage of the current T20 World Cup edition, remaining undefeated thus far. The Men in Blue secured victories against Ireland and arch-rivals Pakistan, while the USA triumphed over Canada in the tournament opener and pulled off a remarkable upset by defeating Babar Azam-led Men in Green in a thrilling Super Over.

    With their stellar performances, Team India and the USA are on the brink of securing a spot in the Super 8 stage. A win in the upcoming clash will guarantee either team a place in the next phase of the tournament.

    Leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and the USA, there is a looming concern regarding the potential interference of rain or inclement weather in this pivotal showdown. The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan was marred by heavy rain in New York, resulting in a delayed toss that set the tone for a challenging match.

    After just one over of India's batting, the players were forced to retreat to the pavilion due to the disruptive rain. However, once the match resumed, both teams were able to complete their full quota of 20 overs each.

    Given the unpredictable nature of New York weather, there is a legitimate question surrounding whether the upcoming match between India and the USA will also be affected by rain. As fans eagerly await the outcome of this crucial contest, the potential impact of weather conditions adds an element of uncertainty to the proceedings.

    Weather forecast prediction for New York

    According to Accuweather, the temperature in New York is forecasted to be 25 degrees Celsius with a 25% chance of precipitation in the morning of the match (according to UTC). The financial capital of the USA is expected to experience 56% humidity. Therefore, it is unlikely that there will be any disruptions in the morning, and the toss and first innings are expected to proceed as scheduled.

    In the afternoon, the temperature is expected to remain at 25 degrees Celsius, but humidity is projected to decrease to 47%. The chance of precipitation is expected to stay at 25%, consistent with the morning forecast. With the decrease in humidity, cloud cover is likely to be around 45%.

    Furthermore, in the afternoon, it is anticipated that the match will continue without any interruptions due to rain or inclement weather.

    Also read| Another India vs Pakistan match possible in T20 World Cup 2024? Find out how

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Anil Ambani’s Reliance skyrockets on share market, once lost 99% of value, now soaring after Rs 8000000000…

    Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

    Noor Malabika Das's mother breaks her silence on actress' reported suicide: 'She wasn't...'

    This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

    Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement