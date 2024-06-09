Twitter
Cricket

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK weather forecast: What happens if rain plays spoilsport in New York?

The two arch-rivals are scheduled to face off in New York for their second Group A match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK weather forecast: What happens if rain plays spoilsport in New York?
Leading up to the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, the primary focus has been on the challenging conditions at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The pitch has faced criticism throughout the week due to its uneven bounce and poor outfield. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly filed an unofficial complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) following an injury to India captain Rohit Sharma during a match against Ireland. With concerns mounting about the potential impact of the Nassau County track on the highly anticipated match, there is also the looming threat of thunderstorms affecting the Group A showdown on Sunday.

The two arch-rivals are scheduled to face off in New York for their second Group A match. India secured a convincing victory against Ireland in their opening game on Wednesday, while Pakistan suffered a surprising defeat to co-hosts USA in Dallas, losing in a Super Over and leaving their tournament hopes uncertain. As the match is crucial for both teams in advancing to the Super Eight stage of the World Cup, players and fans alike are hoping that rain does not disrupt the proceedings.

Weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for New York reads: 'A thundershower in spots this morning; otherwise, breezy with periods of clouds and sun'. While the hourly forecast for 10 and 11 am local time shows 'intermittent clouds', the chances of rain increase from 15 to 47 per cent through the hour, with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon (until 1 pm local time).

It is anticipated that the first innings in New York will be affected by rain, which could potentially make the toss a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the match. This is especially significant given the challenging track conditions and the implementation of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

As this is a group-stage match, the organizers have not allocated any reserve days. Therefore, if the game is rained out, both India and Pakistan will each receive one point. With this outcome, India will maintain their position in second place in Group A, trailing behind the USA who has accumulated 4 points from 2 matches. Pakistan's T20 World Cup journey will face further challenges as they will find themselves in fourth place with only one point. Their future in the tournament will hinge on the performance of other teams in the group, while they must secure victories against Canada and Ireland to advance to the Super Eight stage.

