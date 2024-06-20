Twitter
T20 World Cup, IND vs AFG: Indian players are sporting black armbands in Super 8 clash vs Afghanistan, here's why

Team India are wearing black armbands in the Super 8 clash against Afghanistan in Barbados.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 08:34 PM IST

T20 World Cup, IND vs AFG: Indian players are sporting black armbands in Super 8 clash vs Afghanistan, here's why
Courtesy: X @BCCI
The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is currently competing in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against Afghanistan. They are wearing black armbands in honor of the late former India fast bowler, David Johnson, who tragically passed away on Thursday, June 20. 

Johnson's untimely death occurred after he fell from the 4th floor of the SLV Paradise apartment in Bengaluru. He was 52 years old at the time of his passing. The team pays tribute to his memory by wearing these armbands as a mark of respect for his contributions to the sport.

Renowned cricketers such as Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar paid their respects on X. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement on its social media platform, announcing that Team India will be donning black armbands today in honor of the late former Indian fast bowler, David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday.

David Johnson was born on October 16, 1971. He had a brief but impactful career as an international Indian cricketer, gaining recognition for his fast bowling abilities. Johnson represented the Indian cricket team in two Test matches in 1996, making his debut against Australia. Despite showing promise and impressive pace, he faced challenges with consistency and injuries, limiting his opportunities at the international level.

