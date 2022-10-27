0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls exceptional spell, equals Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden over record in T20Is

Photo: Twitter

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup latest news: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an exceptional spell giving away nothing and providing India the first breakthrough against Netherlands at the T20 World Cup match in Sydney. Kumar bowled consecutive maiden overs and clean bowled Vikramjit Singh in his second over.

With the brilliant spell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar equalled the record of teammate Jasprit Bumrah of most maiden overs in T20Is at 9. He also became the first Indian bowler to back consecutive maiden overs in T20 World Cup history.

India had earlier set a target of 180 in 20 overs for Netherlands after skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav starred with half-centuries. Kohli continued his scintillating form from the historic victory against Pakistan with a 62-run knock, going back not out along with Yadav who made a 25-ball fifty.

