Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls exceptional spell, equals Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden over record in T20Is

Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian to bowl consecutive maiden overs in T20 cricket with a sensational opening bowling spell against Netherlands

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls exceptional spell, equals Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden over record in T20Is
Photo: Twitter

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup latest news: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an exceptional spell giving away nothing and providing India the first breakthrough against Netherlands at the T20 World Cup match in Sydney. Kumar bowled consecutive maiden overs and clean bowled Vikramjit Singh in his second over.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

With the brilliant spell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar equalled the record of teammate Jasprit Bumrah of most maiden overs in T20Is at 9. He also became the first Indian bowler to back consecutive maiden overs in T20 World Cup history.

India had earlier set a target of 180 in 20 overs for Netherlands after skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav starred with half-centuries. Kohli continued his scintillating form from the historic victory against Pakistan with a 62-run knock, going back not out along with Yadav who made a 25-ball fifty.

READ | IND vs NED: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav's incredible celebration goes viral after SKY hits massive six

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.