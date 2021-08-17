T20 World Cup: ICC releases full fixture, India to face Pakistan in first match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the whole fixture for the Men's T20 World Cup which was scheduled to be held in India but is now taking place in the UAE and Oman.

The competition for the coveted trophy will begin from October 17 to November 14 and as many as 8 teams will be involved in the qualification round. Only 4 will make it to the Super 12 stage, which will get underway from October 23.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will play their first match on October 24, as reported by India Today. Both sides have been drawn in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. The group also features Afghanistan and New Zealand as the other two automatic qualifiers.

The Men in Blue will next face New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai before moving to Abu Dhabi and facing Afghanistan on November 3. They will return to Dubai to face the two qualifiers on November 5 and 8.

Fans will see India play a total of 4 matches in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. None of India's Super 12 matches are scheduled in Sharjah.

As for Group 1, the Super 12 action will get underway with two heavyweight battles as South Africa will take on Australia in Abu Dhabi which will be followed by the 2016 T20 World Cup finalist England and West Indies in Dubai in October 23.

T20 World Cup: India's fixtures

India vs Pakistan - October 24 - 6 PM local time - Dubai

India vs New Zealand - October 31 - 6 PM local time - Dubai

India vs Afghanistan - November 3 - 6 PM local time - Abu Dhabi

India vs B1 (qualifier) - November 5 - 6 PM local time - Dubai

India vs A2 (qualifier) - November 8 - 6 PM local time - Dubai.

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, clashing the same evening. Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day.

What about Reserve days for the semi-finals and final?

According to ICC, the first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6 PM local time. The second semi-final will be in Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days as well.

The final clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai at 6 PM local time on November 14, Sunday, with the following Monday acting as the reserve day.

T20 World Cup: Teams

Round 1 (Top 2 teams from each group qualify for Super 12)

Group A: Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia

Group B: Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland Bangladesh

Super 12 (Top 4 teams qualify for the semi-final)

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, England, West Indies, A 1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2, B1