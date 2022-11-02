T20 World Cup Group B points table: Decoding chances of each team to reach semifinals

Source: Twitter

Team India's five-run victory over Bangladesh has again shaken things up at the top of the Group B points table in T20 World Cup 2022. Their latest victory takes the Men in Blue within touching distance of qualifying for the semifinal but Rohit Sharma and Co will still need to wait until the result of South Africa vs Pakistan to know their fate.

Currently, the Indian team sits pretty atop the Group B standings with six points from four matches, but second-placed South Africa will take on Pakistan on Thursday. A lot will depend on the result of that game, on how the tables turn for all the teams competing for the top two spots.

As it stands, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are all still alive in the tournament, so how can each of these teams reach the semifinals of T20 World Cup?

Team India:

As things stand, India have a very clear route for reaching the next round. The Men in Blue will be guaranteed a place in the semis if Pakistan beat South Africa on Thursday. India must still beat Zimbabwe in their final group game to finish top of group B. This way they will face off against the team finishing second in the other group.

South Africa:

The undefeated South African team have five points from three games. A win in their remaining games will see them finish top of the group with nine points, but a slip-up in either of those two games will then affect their chances. They have to play Pakistan and Netherlands in the remaining group stage matches.

Bangladesh:

All is not lost for Bangladesh just yet. If India and South Africa lose all of their remaining games and Bangladesh win their final match against Pakistan by a good margin, they can still reach six points, and pip South Africa or India on net run rate. Needless to say, their fate is not in their hands.

Zimbabwe:

The defeat to the Netherlands was the final nail in the coffin for Zimbabwe. They could have kept themselves alive in the race, had others above them lost all of their remaining games, but a win against India in their final group game will see them reach five points. They would need to win big against the Men in Blue and hope that South Africa loses both their remaining games, while Pakistan and Bangladesh's fixture gets washed out.

Pakistan:

The loss to Zimbabwe was a difficult one to digest. With just 2 points from three games, Babar Azam's side will also have to rely on other teams' results. They need to win their remaining games vs South Africa and Bangladesh by big margins and hope that others falter.