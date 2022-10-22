Glenn Phillips takes sensational diving catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis, watch viral video

Glenn Phillips takes sensational diving catch

Glenn Philipps was hailed as the 'Superman of New Zealand' as he completed a sensational acrobatic catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis during the match between Australia and New Zealand.

As the two neighbours faced off in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage, Philipps took a diving catch which has to go down as an early contender for the catch of the tournament already.

With Australia down by four wickets, Stoinis was looking to accelerate as his side were chasing 201 runs. The all-rounder made room and was looking to go inside out over cover with the drive, chipped it in the air, was well wide of the fielder at sweeper and would have dropped safely, but Phillips had other ideas.

He ran across from the deep, threw himself at the ball, went two-handed and held onto an absolute stormer.

Watch Glenn Phillips' stunning catch

The collapse of Australian batsmen continued with Stoinis' dismissal as the hosts continued to struggle. The likes of Tim David, Matthew Wade, and Glenn Maxwell also failed to impress as the defending champs were staring down the barrel.

Steve Smith wasn't selected in the playing XI by Aaron Finch and one has to wonder whether he could have had an impact against New Zealand.