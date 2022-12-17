T20 World Cup for Blind: Team India creates history as they defeat Bangladesh to clinch their third title

India is the most successful team in the World Cup history for Blind.

In the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup for the Blind, India defeated Bangladesh to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. The host team were favorites going into the final against their rivals Bangladesh, and they won convincingly to make history in Bangalore.

The Men in Blue batted first in the top showdown, scoring 277 runs in their 20 overs. Bangladesh failed to reach the mark, scoring only 157 runs in their 20 overs, handing India a convincing victory by 120 runs.

Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, and Sri Lanka competed in the third edition of the competition, which was hosted by India. The Men in Blue, who had previously won the title in 2012 and 2017, completed a hat-trick of wins by defeating Bangladesh in the final.

The champions were ruthless throughout the competition and entered the title game fresh off a crushing victory over South Africa. At the Samprasiddhi Sports Ground in Bangalore, India trounced the Proteas by a huge margin of 207 runs after setting a record-breaking target of 338 runs.

Champions of T20 World Cup for blind - Team India. pic.twitter.com/qCLxDDLMwC December 17, 2022

India's victory makes them the most successful team in Blind cricket history after they added a third T20I World Cup title to their two ODI World Cup titles.

