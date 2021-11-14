T20 World Cup Final: Spectacular skipper Kane Williamson helps New Zealand post 172 after a weak start

Headlines

Asian Games 2023, Day 2: India's quest for medals continues, check schedule for September 25

Meet Sky Daily, WWE legend Hulk Hogan's third wife

Wordle 828 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 25

Not Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha or Bawaal but this Bollywood film is trending at number 3 worldwide on Prime Video

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer shine as India beat Australia by 99 runs to take 2-0 lead

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023, Day 2: India's quest for medals continues, check schedule for September 25

Meet Sky Daily, WWE legend Hulk Hogan's third wife

Wordle 828 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 25

8 most expensive wedding in Bollywood

10 healthy late-night snacking options

Foods that are natural painkillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Not Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha or Bawaal but this Bollywood film is trending at number 3 worldwide on Prime Video

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup Final: Spectacular skipper Kane Williamson helps New Zealand post 172 after a weak start

Williamson notched up the highest score by a batsman in a T20 World Cup final as he smashed 85 runs off just 48 balls on the big night.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2021, 10:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

'King' Kane Williamson arrived at a dull party and gave energy for the ages as the New Zealand skipper turned up and how in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia. It was a horror start for New Zealand after being put in to bat first by the Australian skipper Aaron Finch as even though they lost just one wicket in form of semi-final hero Daryl Mitchell, however, they weren't able to push the scoring rate.

Guptill wasn't able to time the ball well and Kane Williamson was his usual watchful self early in his innings and New Zealand's scoring wasn't going anywhere. They were 57/1 after 10 overs and needed someone to take on Australian bowlers and boy captain Kane arrived and how.

After the drinks break, Williamson just ripped apart Australian bowlers, especially severe on Mitchell Starc. He got a reprieve from Josh Hazlewood at fine leg as Williamson hit three fours in a row to amp up the scoring rate.

Guptill's struggle came to an end against Zampa but Williamson just kept firing on. 

In the next over, Williamson came down the ground against Maxwell and swung his but one hand came off but it sailed over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. Williamson followed it up with another one on the next ball as he brought up the fastest fifty for a batter in the Men's T20 World Cup final.

However, the turning point of the innings came in the 16th over, bowled by Mitchell Starc as Williamson smashed him for four fours and a six accumulating 22 runs off the over and he was now striking at 180. This was a sensational recovery by New Zealand from where they were at one point.

Williamson ended up scoring 85 runs off just 48 balls and gave New Zealand the impetus their innings desperately needed.

After Williamson's dismissal, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert all did their bit to help the side reach to a score of 172, which looked near-impossible after 10 overs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parsva Ekadashi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

NEET PG: 'Absolutely shocking', says Congress on reducing cut-off marks to zero

Mohammed Siraj's world-class status acknowledged by this former Australian cricketer

World Lung Day 2023: Most common diseases and how to prevent them

CTET 2023 result to be out soon: Check all important details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE