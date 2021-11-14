T20 World Cup Final: Fans remember Rishabh Pant as Kane Williamson hits one-handed six - WATCH

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson turned on the heat on the big night as he ripped apart Australian bowlers and it didn't matter if it was their main Mitchell Starc or part-timer Glenn Maxwell. On the way to his fifty in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Williamson on way to his fifty smashed a one-handed six.

Williamson came down the ground against Maxwell and swung his but one hand came off but it sailed over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. Williamson followed it up with another one on the next ball as he brought up the fastest fifty for a batter in the Men's T20 World Cup final.

After Williamson's spectacular shot, everyone was reminded of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is known for his outrageous shot-making and one-handed six is the most frequent one from him as he is ale to pull them off again and again.

The fans came up with hilarious reactions suggesting Williamson learned from Pant on how to go about that shot. Here are some of the reactions:

#AusVsNZ

Williamson hits one handed six

Le Rishabh Pant : pic.twitter.com/z65M5Ab2KM — Happy Birthday Saurabh(@AnkitdDreamer) November 14, 2021

One-handed six from Kane Williamson. Rishabh Pant will be proud. #T20WorldCupFinal — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 14, 2021

Turning out to be a little gem from captain cool!!#T20WorldCupFinal — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) November 14, 2021

Seems like Williamson took lessons from Rishabh on how to hit one-handed six against Australia. #T20WorldCup — Sa Gomesh | ச கோமேஷ் (@theumpires_call) November 14, 2021

Kane Williamson striking the ball incredibly for a man with one functioning elbow — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) November 14, 2021