T20 World Cup Final: Fans remember Rishabh Pant as Kane Williamson hits one-handed six - WATCH

New Zealand skipper hit two sixes in two balls against Glenn Maxwell and the first one was one-handed over deep mid-wicket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2021, 09:33 PM IST

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson turned on the heat on the big night as he ripped apart Australian bowlers and it didn't matter if it was their main Mitchell Starc or part-timer Glenn Maxwell. On the way to his fifty in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Williamson on way to his fifty smashed a one-handed six.

Williamson came down the ground against Maxwell and swung his but one hand came off but it sailed over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. Williamson followed it up with another one on the next ball as he brought up the fastest fifty for a batter in the Men's T20 World Cup final.

After Williamson's spectacular shot, everyone was reminded of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is known for his outrageous shot-making and one-handed six is the most frequent one from him as he is ale to pull them off again and again.

The fans came up with hilarious reactions suggesting Williamson learned from Pant on how to go about that shot. Here are some of the reactions:

