T20 World Cup Final: Australia skipper Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bowl first against New Zealand

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Skipper Aaron Finch said that the wicket looked a bit dry but wasn't going to change that much but might skid on with the new ball.

Australia have won 9 out of 14 games against New Zealand in T20Is but Finch mentioned that it wasn't going to matter one bit as it's a new game, a new team.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that he would have bowled first as well and hoped that the batters can get a competitive total on the board.

The men in black made one obvious change with wicket-keeper Tim Seifert coming in place of Deon Conway, who injured his right hand after hitting into the bat after getting out and Australia went unchanged.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood