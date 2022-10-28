T20 World Cup: Fans react as AUS vs ENG becomes 4th rain casualty, check top memes

Photo: IANS/ Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: The eagerly-awaited Ashes rivalry of Australia vs England in Melbourne ended in a washout on Friday. Fans were left gutted as the entire day was washed out without a single ball played with the earlier Ireland vs Afghanistan match suffering the same fate.

With the two matches abandoned today, the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has now seen four casualties due to rain. Three of these matches were called off without a single ball played. Fans have been left disappointed, with some slamming the organisers for a match itinerary where rain has the upper hand. Some fans also trolled ICC saying that rain was winning the cup, even doodling out a new rainfall logo for the world cup.

Here are the top memes as rain continues to play mega spoilsport at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

Breaking News - ICC has unveiled a new logo for T20 World Cup 2022 pic.twitter.com/B16luWRAx4 — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) October 28, 2022





Australia : We will Win



England : We will win



Rain : pic.twitter.com/IuDWeMs8OH — (@rishu_1809) October 28, 2022

How else would you like to see settled?



Chess? Boxing match? Cricket 22?



Let us know pic.twitter.com/Q1TFhGzvYO — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 28, 2022





Cricket Fans waiting for the Big Clash pic.twitter.com/U0bURgN2Ic — (@rishu_1809) October 28, 2022

World Cup in Australia. pic.twitter.com/08RTANdg75 — Ansh Pandey (@anshp00000) October 28, 2022

When you skip work, only to see Ashes rivalry almost getting rained off pic.twitter.com/L8gCfBY3k5 — Adi October 28, 2022

