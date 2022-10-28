Search icon
T20 World Cup: Fans react as AUS vs ENG becomes 4th rain casualty, check top memes

With the two matches abandoned today, the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has now seen four matches called off due to rain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

Photo: IANS/ Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: The eagerly-awaited Ashes rivalry of Australia vs England in Melbourne ended in a washout on Friday. Fans were left gutted as the entire day was washed out without a single ball played with the earlier Ireland vs Afghanistan match suffering the same fate. 

With the two matches abandoned today, the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has now seen four casualties due to rain. Three of these matches were called off without a single ball played. Fans have been left disappointed, with some slamming the organisers for a match itinerary where rain has the upper hand. Some fans also trolled ICC saying that rain was winning the cup, even doodling out a new rainfall logo for the world cup.

Here are the top memes as rain continues to play mega spoilsport at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

