T20 World Cup: Ex-Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq makes SHOCKING claim about India-Pakistan clash

The Indian cricket team received severe criticism after it lost to Pakistan last month in the T20 World Cup. Expressing his opinion, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that the team was 'under pressure' and 'scared' even before the match started.

"I feel the Indians were scared even before the match started. Their body language, if you see Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's interview at the toss, you could sense who was under pressure," Inzamam said on Pakistani news outlet ARY News.

India who had never lost to Pakistan in an ICC tournament saw themselves lose by 10 wickets in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The team also lost to New Zealand in the next match and was knocked out the Super 12 stage.

Inzamam further said that the toss interview in the match made it evident that India were under pressure. India saw an early fall of wickets after openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul fell prey to left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi.

"Our team's body language was much better than theirs. It wasn't that India were under pressure after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. Sharma himself was under pressure. It was evident that they all were under pressure even before the match began," Inzamam said.

Inzamam, who is Pakistan's third-highest run-scorer in Test matches, said that there are no doubts about India's performance but there was a lot of pressure on them during the T20 World Cup match.

"Indian team never plays the way they did. They are a good T20 team, there is no doubt about it. If you look at their performance in the last 2-3 years, they were the favourites. But that India-Pakistan match put so much pressure on them that there was no looking back," he said.