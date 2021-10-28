T20 World Cup: Coach Saqlain Mushtaq reveals main reason why he wants India-Pakistan final

Pakistan interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq reckoned that the India-Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup was a win for humanity and love referring to the scenes after the game where several Paksiatn players tried to pick the brains of former India skipper MS Dhoni while Virat Kohli embraced Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

"Whatever happened in the last match, be it Virat Kohli, Dhoni hugging our players, it was great for world cricket. Keeping aside the India versus Pakistan clash, the best thing, for me, from the match was that it was a win for insaniyat (humanity) and mohabbat (love).

"It’s a game and winning and losing is part of it. Hats off to Babar, Rizwan, Dani, Virat, Dhoni because they have sent a strong message for the entire world and for both the countries. I always say, ‘mohabbat ki jeet ho, aur nafrat ki haar ho (love should trump hate),” Mushtaq added.

Talking abut who could be their potential threats, Mushtaq said India is a strong team and mentioned that it will be good for cricket if India and Pakistan reach the final.

"India tagda team hai (they are a very strong team). England are playing very well also. They are favourites as well. And Australia always comes with a different resolve in big tournaments

“And if India and Pakistan qualify for the final together then the ICC, and the entire world cricket will have some fun. It will be good for cricket because they are our neighbouring country. If we both play then it will be good for our relationship as well," he added.

Talking about his Friday's opponents, Afghanistan Mushtaq said, "They have a wonderful bowling attack, especially the spinners. And when they go for batting, they just play, you know, the way they feel it, what’s in their heart, what they think. They just go and execute the plan. They just play sort of a fearless cricket. And I think that kind of team can be dangerous."