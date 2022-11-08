T20 World Cup: BTS video shows priceless reaction of Pakistani players after Netherlands beat South Africa

Source: Twitter

Pakistan were on the verge of being eliminated from T20 World Cup 2022, however, they scripted a historic comeback to reach the semifinals after a little help from the Netherlands who defeated South Africa, which enabled Babar Azam's men to reach the knockouts.

Temba Bavuma's side meanwhile exited the tournament after losing back-to-back matches against Pakistan and Netherlands. The Green Army needed a helping hand from the Dutch side, and thus, the Pakistani players were keeping a keen eye on the match.

Furthermore, as soon as South Africa's collapse began, Babar's side couldn't believe what they were witnessing. In a video that's going viral on social media, the priceless reactions of Pakistani players celebrating inside their dressing room after Netherlands' win were captured.

Harris Rauf was seen utterly shocked, whereas others hugged and rejoiced. Later, as Pakistani players made their way onto the pitch, Babar had also thanked Scott Edwards for the lifeline, who in turn asked the Men in Green to beat Bangladesh, which they did, so the Dutch finished fourth in Group 2 and qualified directly to the next T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

Pakistan will face off against New Zealand in Sydney in the first semifinal on November 9 whereas, India and England will cross swords in Adelaide in the second semifinal on November 10.

The final of T20 World Cup 2022 will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13, Sunday.