Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad's priest stopped by Delhi police over 'hate speech'

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

Centre holds high-level meeting on Covid-19, asks states to keep close watch

UP government to build temple museum in Ayodhya; check details

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Cricket Board to raise Virat Kohli fake fielding issue in 'proper forum'

Virat Kohli was accused of 'fake fielding' in match against Bangladesh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

The India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has sparked outrage with Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan accusing Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding.' Even Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan engaged in a heated discussion with the umpires prior to the game's resumption following a rain delay. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has apparently decided to address the "controversial umpiring" issue in a "proper forum."

According to Cricbuzz, Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operation chairman said that Shakib also discussed the 'fake fielding' issue with the umpires, but the worry was downplayed.

"We have spoken about it. You have seen it in the TV and everything happened in front of you. There was one regarding fake throw and we have notified the umpires about the fake throw but he said he did not notice it and that is the reason he did not take the review. Shakib discussed a lot about it with Erasmus and even spoke with him after game," Jalal said, as per the report.

Jalal also said that Shakib had requested the umpires to start the game, after rain interruption, a little late as the outfield was still wet. But, their request was turned down.

"Secondly, Shakib had spoken about the wet field and he asked that he can take some more time and let the field get dried and start the game after the field is dried. But... the umpires' decision is final and that is reason there was no place for argument. There was only one decision whether you will play or not play," he said.

Jalal has now confirmed that the BCB intends to raise their concern 'in a proper forum'. 

"We have it in our head so that we can raise the issue in the proper forum," he asserted.

