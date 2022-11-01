T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch major doubt for Australia after cruel injury blow in win over Ireland

Australia skipper Aaron Finch

Australia will have major issues for the remainder of the T20 World Cup as three players, including skipper Aaron Finch, are certain to miss the following matches. Finch, who was named 'Player of the Match' in the match against Ireland, strained his right hamstring and is now a huge worry for the rest of the T20 World Cup.

The Australians are already dealing with huge difficulties, with Tim David and Marcus Stoinis both suffering from hamstring injuries. To make matters worse, they've had a couple of Covid-19 incidents where Adam Zampa has sat out of one of their clashes.

Finch's 44-ball 63 was his finest for Australia in months, earning him player of the match honors in the Aussies' 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba, but his night was marred by a "twinge" to his right hamstring during his innings.

The 35-year-old took to the field, but pulled up sore after a running effort and left the field during the Powerplay, never to return for the rest of the game, with Matthew Wade taking over as captain.

The skipper found form and played his best innings in months last night but his #T20WorldCup hangs in the balance today | @LouisDBCameron — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2022

A diagnostic on Tuesday will assess the extent of the injury, but Finch has already indicated that his previous history with hamstring issues might herald bad news ahead of Australia's last Super 12s match against Afghanistan and then finals if the team qualifies.

A crucial two points for Australia and @LouisDBCameron was there in Brisbane to watch it all unfold.



He shares his thoughts with @joshschon in the latest #UnplayablePodcast https://t.co/DNYP5oufZV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2022

"Little hammy twinge I think. I'll get a scan tomorrow. Unfortunately, I've had a history with them so we'll see how it goes," the opener told the host broadcaster.

"It doesn't feel too bad at the moment but generally overnight they can stiffen up. We'll get a scan and get the full results. Very hopeful (of playing Afghanistan) but we'll know more (Tuesday)."

Australia has not nominated a vice-captain for the competition, although Wade is anticipated to take over again if Finch misses any games during the tournament.

Cameron Green or Steve Smith would be the main candidates to replace him in the top-order, while Ben McDermott would be the leading contender to replace him in the 15-man squad if selectors decided to make that change and bring in a like-for-like opening batter.

READ| ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler shines as England beat New Zealand by 20 runs to stay alive in semi-final race