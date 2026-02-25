FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update

Team India has issued a major update on Rinku Singh’s availability ahead of the crucial do-or-die clash against Zimbabwe. The hard-hitting batter had returned home due to a family emergency, leaving his participation uncertain for the must-win T20 World Cup encounter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update
The Indian team has given a significant update regarding Rinku Singh's status for the crucial match against Zimbabwe on Thursday (February 26). This comes after the star batter left the camp for personal reasons and missed training with the team on Tuesday (February 24). It was later disclosed that he returned home to see his father, who is reportedly in serious condition.

Given the Indian team's batting struggles, Rinku's potential absence would have compounded the selection dilemma ahead of this important game. However, on the eve of the match, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak announced in the pre-match press conference that Rinku will rejoin the squad on Wednesday (February 25) evening.

"Rinku Singh is coming back today evening. His father was not well. He went back. Hopefully he will join us today," said Kotak at the press conference.

This indicates that the 28-year-old may be available for selection for the significant match, which is set to occur at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rinku has participated in all five matches for India during the tournament but has only managed to score 24 runs. His return is timely for India as they aim to recover from their Super 8 defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad.

With Rinku back, he is expected to keep his spot in the playing XI for the clash against Zimbabwe.

Despite the setback against South Africa, Kotak stated that India will continue to adhere to their style of cricket and will not alter it for the remainder of the T20 World Cup.

"Definitely we will play the same brand of cricket. Sometimes you lose a couple of wickets and shot selection or risk percentage may be wrong. But that’s about it. Otherwise, in the T20 game, we have to be very positive and play the same brand of cricket which has given us success. That will continue," said Kotak.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
