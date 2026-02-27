FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Who will qualify for semi-final if IND vs WI Super 8 clash gets washed out?

Team India and West Indies are set to lock horns in their last Super 8 clash on Sunday, March 1, at the iconic Eden Garden in Kolkata.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Who will qualify for semi-final if IND vs WI Super 8 clash gets washed out?
India and the West Indies are set to play at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata
After crushing Zimbabwe in Chennai, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India now eyes the West Indies in their final Super 8 clash in Kolkata. The match will decide which team will advance to the semi-final round from Group 1. Group toppers South Africa have already qualified for the next round with their unbeaten record so far. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans are wondering about a hypothetical situation if the upcoming Super 8 clash between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens gets washed out due to rain, then which team will qualify for the next round?

 

Who will qualify for semi-final if IND vs WI match gets washed out?

 

Currently, South Africa have already qualified with four points, and India and West Indies have two points each. If rain disrupts the upcoming IND vs WI clash and the match gets called off, then both sides will be awarded one point each. It would then take both teams to three points at the end of the Super 8 round.

 

After this, the Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into place, and since the West Indies have a superior NRR to India, the Windies will qualify for the semifinals.

 

IND vs WI Super 8 clash: Predicted Playing XI

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

 

West Indies - Shai Hope (C/WK), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
