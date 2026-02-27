T20 World Cup 2026: Who will qualify for semi-final if IND vs WI Super 8 clash gets washed out?

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release
'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise
TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 25 years of marriage; claims adultery, cruelty
Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan
Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence
How Gita Wisdom Fuels an International Cricketer's Life: Team USA's Saurabh Netravalkar Speaks with Acharya Prashant
8th Pay Commission Salary scam: Fraudsters lure employees, govt cautions, what you should do?
How PM Modi's visit, India's closeness with Israel will change New Delhi's Middle East politics?
Arshdeep Singh creates history, overtakes Jasprit Bumrah in major T20 World Cup milestone
CRICKET
Team India and West Indies are set to lock horns in their last Super 8 clash on Sunday, March 1, at the iconic Eden Garden in Kolkata.
After crushing Zimbabwe in Chennai, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India now eyes the West Indies in their final Super 8 clash in Kolkata. The match will decide which team will advance to the semi-final round from Group 1. Group toppers South Africa have already qualified for the next round with their unbeaten record so far. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans are wondering about a hypothetical situation if the upcoming Super 8 clash between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens gets washed out due to rain, then which team will qualify for the next round?
Currently, South Africa have already qualified with four points, and India and West Indies have two points each. If rain disrupts the upcoming IND vs WI clash and the match gets called off, then both sides will be awarded one point each. It would then take both teams to three points at the end of the Super 8 round.
After this, the Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into place, and since the West Indies have a superior NRR to India, the Windies will qualify for the semifinals.
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
West Indies - Shai Hope (C/WK), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.