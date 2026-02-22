FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: What happened last time when India faced South Africa in Ahmedabad?

India and South Africa are set to clash in Ahmedabad during the T20 World Cup 2026, but what happened the last time these two sides met at the venue? Here’s a quick look at their past record, key stats, and what it could mean for the upcoming high-stakes encounter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 03:32 PM IST

    India and South Africa are set to compete in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s on Sunday, February 22. This match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the tournament enters a more critical stage. India advanced to the Super 8 phase without suffering a defeat in the group stage, while the Proteas achieved the same feat, albeit with a narrow victory over Afghanistan in a double super over. Both teams have excelled in certain areas but still have much to improve in others.

    India’s batting lineup, particularly opener Abhishek Sharma and the middle order, has struggled to find its rhythm. However, their bowling has been a strong point, showcasing impressive performances from both spinners and pacers.

    For South Africa, the stakes are high as they must perform well in this crucial phase of the ICC event, needing to win every match to secure a spot in the semi-finals. While their batting and bowling have shown flashes of brilliance, they have yet to find a cohesive performance in a single game.

    What transpired when India faced South Africa in Ahmedabad?

    The last encounter between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during a T20I occurred on December 19, 2025, as part of the Proteas’ complete tour of India. India was riding high after clinching the ODI series and also winning the T20I series.

    In that match, Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that proved detrimental as India capitalized on the favorable conditions of the pitch.

    Sanju Samson (37) and Abhishek Sharma (34) formed a solid opening partnership, adding 63 runs in just 5.4 overs. Although Suryakumar Yadav fell for 5 runs, Tilak Varma played a crucial role, scoring 73 runs off 42 balls, including 10 fours and one six, to stabilize the innings.

    The more aggressive innings came from Hardik Pandya, who blasted 63 runs off just 25 balls, hitting five sixes and five fours. Shivam Dube contributed with an unbeaten 10 runs off 3 balls, helping India reach a formidable total of 231/5 in their 20 overs.

    South Africa kicked off the chase strongly as Quinton de Kock scored 65 off 35 balls, hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes, while Dewald Brevis added 31 runs from 17 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes. The lower-order batsmen made efforts to guide the Proteas to victory, with George Linde, Marco Jansen, and Corbin Bosch playing crucial roles with their runs.

    However, Varun Chakaravarthy claimed four wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah took two, restricting South Africa to a total of 201/8 in their 20 overs. The Men in Blue emerged victorious by 30 runs, securing the series with a 3–1 win.

    Also read| 'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern warning to India before crucial Super 8 encounter

