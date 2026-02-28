T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs WI in Kolkata - Which way will it go?

West Indies hold a 3-1 advantage over India in T20 World Cups, but India remain unbeaten against the Caribbean side in four bilateral meetings in Kolkata. As the rivals prepare to clash again, all eyes are on which dominant record will stand tall.

India has arranged a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 1. Suryakumar Yadav and his team entered the tournament as favorites, but the side coached by Gautam Gambhir is now just one defeat away from being eliminated.

The threat of elimination looms large over Suryakumar Yadav's squad after they faced a significant 76-run defeat against South Africa in their first Super 8 match. Even more alarming was the impact of the Net Run Rate (NRR), which could potentially exclude India from the semifinals without any opportunity for recovery.

Fortunately, South Africa defeated West Indies by 9 wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday, allowing India to improve their NRR by beating Zimbabwe by 72 runs, achieving their highest total in T20 World Cup history.

With the semifinal spot on the line set for March 1, India will face familiar rivals who have triumphed over the Men in Blue on three previous occasions.

West Indies have been dominant against India in T20 World Cups

In terms of T20 World Cup encounters, India and West Indies have clashed four times. Out of these matches, India has only managed to secure one victory against the Caribbean team. This lone win for India occurred in Dhaka, where Rohit Sharma (62*) and Virat Kohli (54) delivered impressive fifties, helping their team chase down 130 runs with two balls remaining.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearheaded the bowling attack, taking 3 wickets in three overs while conceding just three runs. The other three matches held during the 2009, 2010, and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup were all won by West Indies.

Lendl Simmons was a key player against India, not just once but twice. He made a significant contribution with a 44-run innings in 2009, forming a match-winning partnership with Dwayne Bravo. He then led the way with an unbeaten 82* in 2016 alongside Andre Russell, guiding the Caribbean team to victory at Wankhede.

India remains undefeated against West Indies in bilateral T20Is at Eden Gardens

In the T20I bilateral series, India has a clear advantage in matches held at Eden Gardens. The two teams have clashed four times, with India emerging victorious in all encounters—twice while batting first and twice while bowling first.

Typically, the pitch in Kolkata tends to slow down as the game advances, which benefits the team batting first. However, this World Cup has seen the surfaces behave unpredictably compared to their usual patterns. Interestingly, the Chepauk pitch, known for aiding spinners, has proven to be conducive to high-scoring games.

Thus, despite their strong bilateral T20I record at Eden Gardens, the Men in Blue need to remain vigilant against the current West Indies team.

Can India still make it to the T20 WC semifinal if they fall to West Indies?

If India suffers a defeat against West Indies in their final Super 8 match, they will be eliminated from the tournament. Currently, India sits in third place in the Super 8 Group 1 Points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.100. In contrast, the West Indies occupy the second position, having the same number of points but a superior NRR of +1.791.

Therefore, if Suryakumar Yadav's squad succumbs to the West Indies at Eden Gardens in their last Super 8 encounter, the pre-tournament favorites will be unable to retain their title.

