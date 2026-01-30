T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav eyes rare feat achieved only by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India star Suryakumar Yadav is set to join an elite club featuring MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, as he closes in on a rare milestone that underlines his impact in T20 cricket.

The T20 World Cup is set to kick off in just eight days. Defending champions India will launch their campaign against the USA on February 7, aiming for a remarkable third title. Suryakumar Yadav will be at the forefront of this endeavor. Once the toss for the opening match occurs, SKY, as he is affectionately known, will join an exclusive group in Indian cricket.

SKY will be listed among the elite, which includes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. How is that possible? He is set to become the fourth Indian captain to lead the team in the T20 World Cup. Indeed, only three other captains have achieved this feat: ‘Thala’, ‘King’, and ‘Hitman’.

Dhoni captained India in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, and 2016. Under his leadership, India became the inaugural champions in 2007. They reached the final four in 2009 and 2012 but fell short in the 2014 final. In 2016, India was eliminated in the semifinals. Kohli took over for the 2021 edition, but India again failed to reach the semifinals. Rohit led the team to the semifinals in 2022 and ultimately secured the tournament victory in 2024. Now, it’s SKY’s turn.

SKY has the opportunity to become only the third Indian captain to lift the trophy, following in the footsteps of Dhoni and Rohit. Kohli remains the only Indian captain yet to win the T20 World Cup. With home advantage on their side and their form bolstered by the 2024 victory, India is in a strong position.

If SKY guides India to triumph, the Men in Blue will be the first team to win three T20 World Cups, the first to secure consecutive titles, and the first-ever hosts to claim the trophy (unless Pakistan qualifies and the final is held in Sri Lanka).

Having been part of the victorious squad in 2024, SKY is eager to repeat that success, this time as the captain. His spectacular catch in the final against South Africa turned the match in India’s favor. Now, he aims to defend the title with his exceptional batting and leadership abilities.

