T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: Updated team rankings with Net Run Rate after West Indies crushed Zimbabwe by 107 runs

West Indies decimated Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 game in Mumbai. The two-time champions won the game by 107 runs, removing South Africa from the top spot in the Points Table.

The race to the semifinals is getting interesting with each game in the Super 8 round. On Tuesday, Group 1 teams Zimbabwe and West Indies locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in their first game of the round. In Match 4 of the Super 8 round, Windies crushed Zimbabwe by 107 runs and secured the top spot in the Group 1 Points Table with a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR). Earlier, India faced a crushing defeat at the hands of South Africa and dented their chances to qualify for the next round with a poor NRR.

Take a look at the updated Points Table after ZIM vs WI clash

Group 1 Points Table

West Indies - 2 points with +5.35 NRR

South Africa - 2 points with +3.80 NRR

India - 0 points with -3.80 NRR

Zimbabwe - 0 points with - 5.35 NRR

Group 2 Points Table

England - 2 points with +2.55 NRR

New Zealand - 1 point with 0 NRR

Pakistan - 1 point with 0 NRR

Sri Lanka - 0 points with -2.55 NRRR

For those unversed, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the next round. In the next game, Pakistan and England are set to face each other at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Meanwhile, India will next face Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday, February 26, and their last fixtures will be against West Indies on March 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will have to win both of its remaining games, but it still have to rely on the results of other teams, and their fate will be decided on the basis of NRR.