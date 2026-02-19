T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixtures - Full schedule, dates, venues, live streaming and more

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage is set with blockbuster clashes among the top teams. Check the full fixtures, match dates, venues, timings, and live streaming details so you don’t miss any action in the race to the semifinals and the coveted world title.

The line-up for the T20 World Cup Super 8 is finalized after Pakistan triumphed over Namibia in their final Group A match in Colombo on Wednesday. Advancing from Group A are the hosts and reigning champions India, along with Pakistan, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have progressed from Group B. In Group C, the leading teams were West Indies and England, and from Group D, South Africa and New Zealand have secured their spots in the next round.

The eight teams that qualified have been split into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will move on to the semi-finals.

Group 1: India, Zimbabwe, West Indies, South Africa

Group 2: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand

The teams that have advanced to the Super Eights of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have guaranteed their spots for the next tournament, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

As co-hosts for the 2028 event, Australia and New Zealand automatically qualify. Following the qualification guidelines, all teams in the Super Eights, including New Zealand and Australia, now have their positions secured for the 2028 tournament.

The list of 12 automatic qualifiers will be finalized by the next three highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings as of March 9 (the day after the scheduled final).

Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Ireland are poised to claim those spots, with no forthcoming international matches that could change their rankings before the deadline.

The remaining eight slots in the 20-team lineup will be filled through a regional qualification process, with allocations based on the competitive strength of each region.

Group 1 schedule

February 22: India vs South Africa, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7 pm IST)

February 23: Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7 pm IST)

February 26: South Africa vs West Indies, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (3 pm IST)

February 26: India vs Zimbabwe, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7 pm IST)

March 1: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (3 pm IST)

March 1: India vs West Indies, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7 pm IST)

Group 2 schedule

February 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7 pm IST)

February 22: England vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy (3 pm IST)

February 24: England vs Pakistan, Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy (7 pm IST)

February 25: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7 pm IST)

February 27: England vs New Zealand, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7 pm IST)

February 28: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy (7 pm IST)

Live Streaming Details

The Super 8 rounds of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports network channels in India. Additionally, the Super 8 rounds of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be accessible for live streaming on the JioHotstar website and app.

