US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka end Pakistan's semifinal hopes despite 5-run defeat; Dasun Shanaka shines

Sri Lanka dashed Pakistan’s semi-final hopes in dramatic fashion despite suffering a narrow five-run defeat in their T20 World Cup clash. Dasun Shanaka’s crucial all-round impact proved decisive as Pakistan’s campaign came to a heartbreaking end.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 10:58 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka end Pakistan's semifinal hopes despite 5-run defeat; Dasun Shanaka shines
Tension was palpable at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as Pakistan secured a narrow 5-run victory over Sri Lanka—a result that, despite its drama, was not enough to keep their 2026 T20 World Cup hopes alive. Pakistan’s net run rate deficit meant their campaign ended in heartbreak, with New Zealand advancing to the semifinals in their place, despite a valiant effort from Sahibzada Farhan.

The equation was clear from the outset: Pakistan needed a margin of victory of at least 65 runs to progress. For a significant stretch, that target seemed within reach. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman launched a blistering assault on the Sri Lankan attack, amassing a record-breaking 176-run partnership—the highest for any wicket in T20 World Cup history. Farhan reached his century in just 60 deliveries, becoming the first player to score two centuries in a single edition of the tournament. Pakistan posted an imposing total of 212 for 8, a scoreboard that reflected their intent.

The real challenge, however, lay in restricting Sri Lanka to 147 or fewer. Pakistan’s bowlers made early inroads, reducing Sri Lanka to 101 for 5 and keeping qualification hopes alive. Yet, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka had other ideas. Leading from the front, Shanaka’s aggressive innings altered the course of the match. He powered Sri Lanka past the 148-run mark in the 16th over, effectively ending Pakistan’s semifinal ambitions. As Shanaka’s bat did the talking, it was New Zealand’s semifinal berth that the stadium celebrated.

Match summary:

Pakistan: 212/8 (20 overs)

Sri Lanka: 207/6 (20 overs)

Result: Pakistan won by 5 runs

Top scorer for Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, 100 off 60 balls

Top scorer for Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka, 76 off 31 balls

Shanaka’s late onslaught, highlighted by three sixes off Shaheen Afridi in the final over, brought Sri Lanka agonizingly close and illuminated the contest. Ultimately, Pakistan emerged victorious on the night, but the triumph felt hollow given the larger context.

With England and New Zealand progressing from Group 2, Pakistan—despite boasting the tournament’s leading run-scorer—are left to reflect on a campaign that promised much but delivered only regret and unanswered questions. Even on a record-setting night, the margins proved unforgiving.

