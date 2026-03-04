FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa face New Zealand in first semi-final; Kiwis eye first win over Proteas in tournament

South Africa take on New Zealand in the first semi-final today in a high-stakes clash. The Kiwis are yet to defeat South Africa in the tournament’s history, adding extra intrigue to the contest. The winner will secure a place in the final, while the loser’s campaign will come to an end.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa face New Zealand in first semi-final; Kiwis eye first win over Proteas in tournament
The first T20 World Cup semi-final match is set to take place today, featuring South Africa against New Zealand. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM. This marks the sixth time these two teams have faced off in World Cup history, with South Africa having triumphed in all five previous encounters. Notably, this will be their first meeting in a semi-final.

South Africa has maintained an unbeaten streak in this tournament, having not lost a single match. In contrast, New Zealand has experienced two losses: the first against South Africa during the group stage and the second against England in the Super-8.

The inaugural T20 International match between New Zealand and South Africa took place in 2005. To date, the two teams have clashed in a total of 19 matches, with the Proteas securing victory in 12 of them, while the Kiwis have won 7. Their most recent T20 encounter occurred during this World Cup, where South Africa emerged victorious by 7 wickets.

The New Zealand team has reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals for the fifth time. They previously made it to the final four in 2007, 2016, 2021, and 2022, but have only managed to win once in those four instances.

On the other hand, South Africa is competing in the semi-finals for the fourth time. They reached this stage in 2009, 2014, and 2024, with their 2024 appearance resulting in a semi-final win that allowed them to advance to the final for the first time.

In this T20 World Cup, captain Aiden Markram has emerged as South Africa's leading batsman, amassing 268 runs across 7 matches. His highest score stands at 86*, and he boasts an impressive strike rate of 175.16.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been exceptional in his bowling performance, claiming 12 wickets in 6 matches. His best figures are 4/31, and he maintains an economy rate of 6.87. Kagiso Rabada has also shown signs of returning to form, having taken 2 wickets against the West Indies.

The pitch at Eden Gardens is regarded as advantageous for batsmen. So far, 6 matches have taken place here during this World Cup. Among these, teams that batted first have secured victory in 4 matches, while teams that chased have won 2 matches. In 4 out of the 6 matches, scores exceeding 170 have been achieved.

In Kolkata, a total of 18 T-20 International matches have been conducted to date. Teams batting first have claimed victory in 9 matches, and teams chasing have also won 9 matches. The highest team score recorded here is 207/4, achieved by Scotland against Italy.

Also read| 'Head is muddled': India legend delivers brutal take on Abhishek Sharma's poor form, issues stern warning

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
