T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa end India’s dream run with commanding display in Ahmedabad, beat India by 76 runs

South Africa produced a dominant all-round display to end India’s dream run in Ahmedabad, securing a commanding 76-run victory in the T20 World Cup Super 8. The Proteas outplayed the Men in Blue in all departments to register a statement win.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa end India’s dream run with commanding display in Ahmedabad, beat India by 76 runs
South Africa delivered a commanding performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, overturning the narrative in emphatic fashion. In a highly anticipated rematch of the 2024 final, the Proteas defeated India by a comprehensive 76-run margin, marking India’s heaviest defeat in T20 World Cup history and throwing Group 1 of the Super 8s wide open.

Miller and Brevis Anchor South Africa’s Recovery

After choosing to bat first, South Africa faced immediate setbacks as Jasprit Bumrah produced a superb spell, claiming 3 for 15 and reducing the visitors to 20 for 3 within four overs. However, David Miller and Dewald Brevis stabilized the innings with a crucial partnership. Miller led the recovery with an aggressive 63 off 35 deliveries, targeting the Indian spinners with remarkable authority. Brevis provided valuable support with a composed 45, ensuring momentum was maintained. Late in the innings, Tristan Stubbs accelerated the scoring with an unbeaten 44, including 20 runs in the final over against Hardik Pandya, propelling South Africa to an imposing total of 187.

Indian Batting Falters Under Pressure

Chasing a challenging target, India’s top order struggled against disciplined new-ball bowling from Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, who dismissed Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma early. Abhishek Sharma’s wicket followed soon after, courtesy of an outstanding catch by Corbin Bosch, leaving India reeling at 26 for 3. Keshav Maharaj then tightened South Africa’s grip on the contest, claiming three wickets in quick succession, including those of Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. Despite a resilient 42 from Shivam Dube, India failed to build meaningful partnerships and were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. The result serves as a stark reminder for the hosts, who now face a tougher path in the Super 8s.

Also read| Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8

