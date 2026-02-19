FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza etched his name in history during the T20 World Cup 2026 by breaking Rohit Sharma’s world record and edging past Suryakumar Yadav. The all-rounder’s milestone performance has created massive buzz in the cricket world.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza breaks Rohit Sharma’s world record, beats Suryakumar Yadav to achieve historic milestone
Sikandar Raza achieved several world records after receiving the Player of the Match (POTM) award in the match against Sri Lanka, as Zimbabwe pulled off another significant upset by defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with four balls remaining on Thursday (February 19). The team, led by Raza, topped Group B after eliminating cricketing powerhouse Australia from the competition earlier.

Raza was the standout performer as the African side successfully chased down a daunting target of 179, finishing with four balls to spare. Coming in to bat at number four, the 39-year-old shifted the game's momentum with a rapid 45 runs off just 26 balls, boasting a strike rate of 173.08, which included two fours and four sixes. Earlier in the match, Raza bowled his full quota of four overs, ending wicketless while conceding only 36 runs.

Sikandar secured the POTM award for the 20th time in his career, becoming the first player from a Full Member Nation to reach this milestone. He outpaced Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav to achieve this record. Virat Kohli ranks third on the list, having led it during his active playing days in the format. Among players from non-Test-playing nations, only Malaysia's Virandeep Singh (22) ranks higher than Raza in this elite category.

Additionally, Sikandar Raza surpassed Rohit Sharma's world record, becoming the oldest captain to win the POTM award in an ICC event and the T20 World Cup. The Indian cricket icon had previously set this record during the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2024 T20 World Cup while leading the Men in Blue to victory.

In summary, Raza is the second-oldest player to win the POTM award in the T20 World Cup, following Sanath Jayasuriya (39 years, 345 days in 2009 against West Indies). The Zimbabwe captain is among five players who have received this prestigious accolade after turning 39, joining the ranks of Shoaib Malik, Tilakaratne Dilshan, and David Wiese.

Earlier, Raza made history by becoming the oldest captain to win a match in the T20 World Cup following their victory over Oman in their tournament opener.

Also read| Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'

