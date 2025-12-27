T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, but why is Suryakumar Yadav still safe despite worse 2025 stats?

With Shubman Gill dropped from T20 World Cup plans, questions are being raised over Suryakumar Yadav’s place in the squad. A closer look at 2025 numbers shows Suryakumar’s stats have been even worse, sparking debate over selection consistency and fairness.

India’s had a solid run in T20Is this year. Out of 21 games, they picked up 16 wins, dropped just three, and had a couple of no-results. They hammered England 4-1, breezed through the Asia Cup unbeaten, edged out Australia 2-1, and then took down South Africa 3-1. Since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, they’ve racked up 29 wins in 36 matches. Only five losses and two no-results in that stretch. Now, with the World Cup just 45 days away, they’re gearing up to defend their crown.

But the squad announcement for the 2026 T20 World Cup on December 20 raised eyebrows. Shubman Gill, the vice-captain and current skipper in Tests and ODIs, didn’t make the cut. He’s been dropped for poor form. Axar Patel steps in as vice-captain. This same group will take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series from January 21 to 31—India’s last stop before the big tournament.

Gill’s numbers in T20Is this year are rough. He’s played 15 matches, scored 291 runs, and hasn’t even cracked a fifty. His average sits at 24.25, strike rate at 137.26. Not exactly headline stuff. Still, here’s the kicker—Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, has struggled even more with the bat. Sure, he’s led the team to wins, but his own batting stats are hard to ignore.

In 2025, Suryakumar has batted 19 times in 21 games, with three not-outs. He’s managed just 218 runs, with a top score of 47 not out. His average? A miserable 13.62. Strike rate? Only 123.16. So, if you’re just looking at the numbers, Gill’s actually done better. Yet he’s the one left out, while Suryakumar stays put.

Is it just because he’s the captain? Maybe the selectors don’t want to mess with the leadership so close to the World Cup. Whatever the reason, Suryakumar gets a shot at redemption. Gill, meanwhile, is left wondering if he’ll ever wear the India T20I jersey again. He’s young, so time’s on his side, but right now, nothing else is. His form’s gone, the selectors have moved on, and injuries keep piling up. A neck issue last month, a foot injury this month, and he’s missed six games across formats. Honestly, it’s a tough spot for him.

India’s World Cup campaign kicks off February 7 against the USA. The big one—India vs Pakistan—is on February 15. They’re chasing history: a third title, back-to-back wins, and a shot at being the first hosts to lift the trophy. The Men in Blue started it all by winning the inaugural edition in 2007. Can they do it again on March 8? We’ll just have to wait and watch.

