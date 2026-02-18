T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A

Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy delivered standout performances as India defeated the Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad in the T20 World Cup 2026. The win ensured India finished on top of Group A, continuing their strong run in the tournament.

India kept their winning streak alive at the T20 World Cup 2026, beating the Netherlands by 17 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday night. Thanks to Shivam Dube’s fireworks with the bat and Varun Chakaravarthy’s sharp spin, India locked up the top spot in Group A and cruised into the Super Eight.

Dube Shifts the Gears

India won the toss and decided to bat, but things got off to a bumpy start. Abhishek Sharma’s rough patch continued—he bagged his third duck in a row. Ishan Kishan (18) and Tilak Varma (31) tried to steady things, but at 110/4 in the 14th over, the hosts looked shaky.

That’s when Shivam Dube walked in and changed the mood. He’s got a reputation for big hits, and he lived up to it, smashing a career-best 66 off just 31 balls. Four boundaries, six huge sixes—the Dutch bowlers just didn’t have an answer. Hardik Pandya (30) gave him good company, and together they tore into the death overs, piling up 75 runs in the last five. India finished strong at 193/6.

Chakaravarthy Strikes Early, Dutch Stumble

The Netherlands came out chasing 194 with plenty of intent. But once Varun Chakaravarthy got the ball during the powerplay, things started to unravel for them. He struck right away, bowling Max O’Dowd (20) with a wicked googly.

Colin Ackermann and Bas de Leede tried to rebuild, but Chakaravarthy returned in the 13th over and landed a double punch—Ackermann and Aryan Dutt back-to-back. The Dutch middle order never really recovered. Noah Croes and Zach Lion-Cachet swung hard at the end, but with Jasprit Bumrah leading a tight Indian attack, the target was always out of reach.

Now, with four wins from four games, India rolls into the Super Eight full of confidence. Next up: a clash with South Africa at the same ground this Sunday.

