FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC

When will Iran select its new supreme leader? Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reveals timeline

350 flights cancelled on March 1 amid geopolitical tension in Middle East

Iran likely to boycott FIFA World Cup in USA after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death

'Cynical violation of human morality': Vladimir Putin finally breaks silence on death of Ayatollah Khamenei

Elnaaz Norouzi calls Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death 'most unbelievable news': 'God is great'

PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tonight amid growing Middle East conflict

The Kerala Story 2 screenings cancelled in Kerala amid widespread protests, film's posters tore and burnt outside theatres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in

J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC

J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along Lo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule

Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule

Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

Sanju Samson delivered under pressure with a match-winning knock as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The victory sealed India’s semi-final berth, where they are set to face England in a high-stakes knockout encounter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 10:55 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India clinched their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a dramatic five-wicket victory over West Indies at Eden Gardens, powered by a masterful unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson. Chasing a formidable target, Samson’s innings proved decisive, propelling India to a memorable win and setting up a highly anticipated semi-final clash against reigning champions England.

Opting to field first in this high-stakes encounter, India faced immediate pressure as West Indies openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase combined for a rapid 68-run partnership—the highest against India in the tournament to date. Jasprit Bumrah responded with a double breakthrough in one over, but the West Indies middle order, led by Rovman Powell and Jason Holder, counterattacked with an unbroken 76-run stand to post an imposing 195 for 4.

India’s chase began shakily, losing Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan within the powerplay to slump to 53 for 2. With the momentum firmly with West Indies, Samson, promoted to open, rose to the occasion. Displaying composure and intent, he reached his half-century in just 26 deliveries, countering both pace and spin with authority.

A crucial partnership with captain Suryakumar Yadav stabilized the innings, but the real test emerged after Yadav’s departure. Samson maintained his aggressive approach, accelerating into the 80s as the required run rate hovered near ten per over. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Samson remained unfazed, ultimately sealing the victory with a six in the final over—finishing unbeaten on 97 from 50 balls.

With this result, India secured second place in Super 8 Group 1, just behind an undefeated South Africa, setting up a mouthwatering semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5. Samson’s outstanding form, coupled with Bumrah’s reliability at the death, stand out as key assets as India continue their pursuit of World Cup glory.

Also read| MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'
PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in
J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC
J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along Lo
When will Iran select its new supreme leader? Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reveals timeline
When will Iran select new supreme leader? FM Araghchi says this
350 flights cancelled on March 1 amid geopolitical tension in Middle East
350 flights cancelled on March 1 amid geopolitical tension in Middle East
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule
Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement