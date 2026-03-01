T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

Sanju Samson delivered under pressure with a match-winning knock as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The victory sealed India’s semi-final berth, where they are set to face England in a high-stakes knockout encounter.

India clinched their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a dramatic five-wicket victory over West Indies at Eden Gardens, powered by a masterful unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson. Chasing a formidable target, Samson’s innings proved decisive, propelling India to a memorable win and setting up a highly anticipated semi-final clash against reigning champions England.

Opting to field first in this high-stakes encounter, India faced immediate pressure as West Indies openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase combined for a rapid 68-run partnership—the highest against India in the tournament to date. Jasprit Bumrah responded with a double breakthrough in one over, but the West Indies middle order, led by Rovman Powell and Jason Holder, counterattacked with an unbroken 76-run stand to post an imposing 195 for 4.

India’s chase began shakily, losing Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan within the powerplay to slump to 53 for 2. With the momentum firmly with West Indies, Samson, promoted to open, rose to the occasion. Displaying composure and intent, he reached his half-century in just 26 deliveries, countering both pace and spin with authority.

A crucial partnership with captain Suryakumar Yadav stabilized the innings, but the real test emerged after Yadav’s departure. Samson maintained his aggressive approach, accelerating into the 80s as the required run rate hovered near ten per over. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Samson remained unfazed, ultimately sealing the victory with a six in the final over—finishing unbeaten on 97 from 50 balls.

With this result, India secured second place in Super 8 Group 1, just behind an undefeated South Africa, setting up a mouthwatering semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5. Samson’s outstanding form, coupled with Bumrah’s reliability at the death, stand out as key assets as India continue their pursuit of World Cup glory.

