CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson IN, Abhishek Sharma OUT? India's likely playing XI vs Namibia

India face fresh fitness concerns ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against Namibia, with Abhishek Sharma under an injury cloud. Sanju Samson is likely to replace him if required, as team management weighs selection options amid multiple workload and availability issues.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson IN, Abhishek Sharma OUT? India's likely playing XI vs Namibia
India kicked off its T20 World Cup journey with an impressive victory over the United States of America (USA), but the team is now facing several challenges. Washington Sundar, who has been recuperating from a rib injury, has rejoined the squad, while Jasprit Bumrah seems to be in good form during India’s training sessions.

Abhishek Sharma was hospitalized due to a stomach infection, with reports indicating he suffered from an upset stomach and viral fever, raising concerns about his selection. His absence from India’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday has further intensified doubts regarding his fitness.

Who will step in for Abhishek Sharma?

If Abhishek Sharma is unable to play against Namibia, the team management will need to find a replacement. Sanju Samson is currently the frontrunner to partner with Ishan Kishan at the top of the batting order. Alternatively, a more experimental option could see Sundar opening, although he has just resumed training.

The upcoming match against Namibia is crucial for Samson, who has been struggling with his form. Since 2025, he has only accumulated 268 runs in 16 matches, averaging 16.75.

Kuldeep Yadav could be a key player In Delhi

With Bumrah also set to make his return, either Mohammed Siraj or Arshdeep Singh will need to be left out. Kuldeep Yadav plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and his experience on the Delhi pitch could prove beneficial against the opposing batters. If the left-arm spinner is selected, Shivam Dube is likely to be the one to make way for him. The combination of Kuldeep, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy is crucial to India's prospects in the T20 World Cup moving forward.

IND vs NAM likely playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: ICC invites Asian boards to watch India–Pakistan clash together, BCB President hopes to 'break the ice' with BCCI

