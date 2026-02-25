T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson factor, net run rate worry: Key issues for India ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Sanju Samson’s expected return and mounting net run rate pressure headline India’s concerns ahead of the must-win clash against Zimbabwe. Here are key talking points that could shape Team India’s approach in the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 encounter.

India face a must-win clash against Zimbabwe on February 26 in Chennai at the T20 World Cup 2026. Not long ago, talk centered around India defending their T20 crown and possibly making history. But after suffering a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their opening Super 8 match, India’s hopes now hang by a thread—a loss against Zimbabwe and their campaign is over. For the world’s top-ranked T20 side, that would be a bitter blow.

Team selection poses several dilemmas ahead of this decisive encounter. Will the underperforming Tilak Varma make way for Sanju Samson? And does Axar Patel return to the lineup in place of Washington Sundar?

India opted for an unchanged eleven following their group-stage win over the Netherlands, but that decision is now being questioned. The choice of Washington Sundar over vice-captain Axar Patel raised eyebrows, especially since Sundar was selected for his powerplay bowling against South Africa’s left-handers—yet he did not bowl in the powerplay. Even Ravi Ashwin publicly wondered about Axar’s omission. The coaching staff now faces renewed pressure to recall Axar, whose experience could be vital in these high-stakes matches.

Sanju Samson is also in contention. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged that the wicketkeeper-batter is firmly in consideration. Bringing Samson in for Tilak Varma would break up the left-handed core at the top of the order, potentially forcing opponents to rethink their bowling strategies. Additionally, Axar Patel’s all-round abilities and composure under pressure could be invaluable as India navigate the Super 8 stage.

India’s Net Run Rate presents another significant challenge. The heavy loss to South Africa not only cost them crucial points but also severely damaged their NRR, which now sits at -3.800. India must not only win their remaining matches, but do so convincingly to improve their NRR. The pressure is compounded by West Indies’ emphatic 107-run victory in their last outing, further intensifying the race for semi-final berths.

Should three teams finish level on four points, India’s semi-final hopes would depend on their NRR. The ideal scenario sees India and South Africa both winning their remaining matches, allowing South Africa to top the group and India to progress without relying on NRR calculations.

Batting remains a major concern. Despite boasting a formidable lineup, India have failed to post substantial totals—the openers have struggled for form across five matches, and the middle order has not provided the necessary stability. Against South Africa, both sides lost three early wickets, but while South Africa rebuilt with a decisive 97-run partnership between Miller and Brevis, India faltered.

Off-spin continues to trouble the Indian batting unit, especially given their reliance on left-handers—six of the top eight. Opposition teams have exploited this vulnerability, as seen when Aiden Markram dismissed Ishan Kishan early and Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets in a single over to dismantle India’s middle order.

India can ill afford any lapses now. They must deliver a clinical performance against Zimbabwe. This marks just the second T20 World Cup meeting between the two sides, with India having won the previous encounter comfortably in 2022. Now, only victory will suffice to keep their campaign alive.

