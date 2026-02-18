FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Satyajit Ray, Aamir Khan, this filmmaker is third Indian to become main competition jury at Berlin International Film Festival

Market Volatility Ahead: Punjab Based Astrologer Vineet Garg Urges Caution as Financials, Nifty & Nifty bank might get downfall of 10%

Meet Rini Sampath, who was born in India's Tamil Nadu, migrated to US at 7, enters Washington DC Mayoral race; check her qualifications, profession

IND vs NED: Abhishek Sharma's lean patch continues, falls for third straight duck in T20 World Cup 2026

Who is Harmanpreet Singh? Indian Sikh nurse brutally thrashed, racially abused, called 'Indian dog' in Australia's Melbourne

Ramadan 2026: When will Ramadan 2026 Moon be sighted in Indian cities? Check crescent moon sighting in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai

Love Insurance Kompany: Krithi Shetty, Pradeep Ranganathan's love story brings back Anirudh Ravichander's classic Enakena Yaarum Illaye

O'Romeo OTT release: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia

Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Market Volatility Ahead: Punjab Based Astrologer Vineet Garg Urges Caution as Financials, Nifty & Nifty bank might get downfall of 10%

Market Volatility Ahead: Punjab Based Astrologer Vineet Garg Urges Caution

Meet Rini Sampath, who was born in India's Tamil Nadu, migrated to US at 7, enters Washington DC Mayoral race; check her qualifications, profession

Meet Rini Sampath, Tamil Nadu born woman enters Washington DC Mayoral race

IND vs NED: Abhishek Sharma's lean patch continues, falls for third straight duck in T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma's lean patch continues, falls for third straight duck in T20 WC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia

Sahibzada Farhan’s blazing knock and Usman Tariq’s impressive spell powered Pakistan to a dominant 102-run victory over Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026. The comprehensive win sealed Pakistan’s place in the Super 8, underlining their strong form in the tournament.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 06:23 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan punched their ticket to the Super 8s at the 2026 T20 World Cup, crushing Namibia by 102 runs at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday. Sahibzada Farhan made history with his first T20 World Cup century, and Usman Tariq’s mystery spin completely shut down Namibia. After their heartbreak in 2024, Pakistan left no room for doubt this time.

Farhan was the heartbeat of the innings. Pakistan chose to bat first, and he grabbed the spotlight right away. Farhan stayed out there from start to finish, hammering an unbeaten 100 off just 58 balls. He hit 11 boundaries and cleared the ropes four times, becoming just the second Pakistani to score a T20 World Cup hundred. Pakistan lost Saim Ayub early, but captain Salman Ali Agha stepped in with a brisk 38. The real fireworks came late, though. Farhan and Shadab Khan exploded in the final overs, piling on an unbeaten 81 for the fourth wicket. Shadab finished on 36 from 22 balls, and Pakistan ended up with a huge 199 for 3. Farhan reached his hundred in the closing moments, even pushing through a bit of a hamstring issue to see it through.

Namibia’s reply? It never really got going. They made it to 40 for 1 in the powerplay, but once Pakistan’s spinners came on, everything fell apart. Usman Tariq, with his funky action and those tricky carrom balls, tore through the middle and lower order. He grabbed 4 wickets for just 16 runs. Shadab Khan chipped in with two wickets, and Mohammad Nawaz kept the runs on a leash.

Namibia stumbled to 97 all out in 17.3 overs. Only Louren Steenkamp (23) and Alexander Volschenk (20) managed to put up any kind of fight. The rest just couldn’t handle Pakistan’s spin and pressure.

Also read| PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 World Cup century

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Market Volatility Ahead: Punjab Based Astrologer Vineet Garg Urges Caution as Financials, Nifty & Nifty bank might get downfall of 10%
Market Volatility Ahead: Punjab Based Astrologer Vineet Garg Urges Caution
Meet Rini Sampath, who was born in India's Tamil Nadu, migrated to US at 7, enters Washington DC Mayoral race; check her qualifications, profession
Meet Rini Sampath, Tamil Nadu born woman enters Washington DC Mayoral race
IND vs NED: Abhishek Sharma's lean patch continues, falls for third straight duck in T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma's lean patch continues, falls for third straight duck in T20 WC
Who is Harmanpreet Singh? Indian Sikh nurse brutally thrashed, racially abused, called 'Indian dog' in Australia's Melbourne
Who is Harmanpreet Singh? Indian Sikh nurse brutally thrashed, racially abused
Ramadan 2026: When will Ramadan 2026 Moon be sighted in Indian cities? Check crescent moon sighting in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai
Ramadan 2026: When will Ramadan 2026 Moon be sighted in Indian cities?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement