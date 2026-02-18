T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia

Sahibzada Farhan’s blazing knock and Usman Tariq’s impressive spell powered Pakistan to a dominant 102-run victory over Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026. The comprehensive win sealed Pakistan’s place in the Super 8, underlining their strong form in the tournament.

Pakistan punched their ticket to the Super 8s at the 2026 T20 World Cup, crushing Namibia by 102 runs at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday. Sahibzada Farhan made history with his first T20 World Cup century, and Usman Tariq’s mystery spin completely shut down Namibia. After their heartbreak in 2024, Pakistan left no room for doubt this time.

Farhan was the heartbeat of the innings. Pakistan chose to bat first, and he grabbed the spotlight right away. Farhan stayed out there from start to finish, hammering an unbeaten 100 off just 58 balls. He hit 11 boundaries and cleared the ropes four times, becoming just the second Pakistani to score a T20 World Cup hundred. Pakistan lost Saim Ayub early, but captain Salman Ali Agha stepped in with a brisk 38. The real fireworks came late, though. Farhan and Shadab Khan exploded in the final overs, piling on an unbeaten 81 for the fourth wicket. Shadab finished on 36 from 22 balls, and Pakistan ended up with a huge 199 for 3. Farhan reached his hundred in the closing moments, even pushing through a bit of a hamstring issue to see it through.

Namibia’s reply? It never really got going. They made it to 40 for 1 in the powerplay, but once Pakistan’s spinners came on, everything fell apart. Usman Tariq, with his funky action and those tricky carrom balls, tore through the middle and lower order. He grabbed 4 wickets for just 16 runs. Shadab Khan chipped in with two wickets, and Mohammad Nawaz kept the runs on a leash.

Namibia stumbled to 97 all out in 17.3 overs. Only Louren Steenkamp (23) and Alexander Volschenk (20) managed to put up any kind of fight. The rest just couldn’t handle Pakistan’s spin and pressure.

