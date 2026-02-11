FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?

Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Om Shanti Om actor, 12 others in investment scam

Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition

Hardeep Singh Puri breaks silence on being named in Epstein files: 'Met him only on few occasions as...'

Delhi to get three new Metro corridors under Phase 5, 16 km length, 13 new stations, check details

‘Caste System’ in trains? PAC slams Indian Railways over cleanliness disparity, suggests these upgrades

JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1 Final answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download scorecard

'Why only bowlers?': R Ashwin backs Pakistan's Usman Tariq as illegal bowling action row sparks debate at T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's heroics in vain as South Africa clinch thriller against Afghanistan in double Super Over epic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing

Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition

Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions

JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1 Final answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download scorecard

JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1 Final answer key release soon; check how to downl

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful

Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex

Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?

Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's heroics in vain as South Africa clinch thriller against Afghanistan in double Super Over epic

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz produced a sensational knock, but South Africa held their nerve to secure a dramatic Double Super Over victory in a T20 World Cup 2026 thriller. Despite Gurbaz’s heroics, the Proteas clinched a memorable win in one of the tournament’s most intense clashes.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's heroics in vain as South Africa clinch thriller against Afghanistan in double Super Over epic
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The match at the Narendra Modi Stadium was nothing short of a thriller, cementing its place as an instant classic. South Africa narrowly edged Afghanistan in a dramatic double Super Over, delivering a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz delivered a standout performance, it was South Africa’s composure and experience that ultimately secured them a crucial Group D victory.

Afghanistan elected to field first, but their bowlers initially struggled to contain South Africa’s openers. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with a fluent 61, while Quinton de Kock contributed 59, combining for an explosive 114-run partnership. The Proteas appeared poised for a 200-plus total until Rashid Khan intervened, dismissing both set batsmen in the same over and reining in the scoring. South Africa finished on 187 for 6.

In response, Afghanistan’s chase was spearheaded by Gurbaz, who hammered 84 off just 42 deliveries, putting his side in a commanding position. However, after Keshav Maharaj claimed his wicket, Afghanistan’s middle order collapsed under pressure. The final over was frenetic, with Afghanistan being bowled out for 187 in 19.4 overs, forcing the tournament’s first Super Over.

The drama intensified in the Super Overs. Afghanistan posted 17 runs in the first, seemingly in control, but Tristan Stubbs kept South Africa alive by hitting a six off Fazalhaq Farooqi’s final ball to tie the scores once more.

In the second Super Over, David Miller and Stubbs attacked Azmatullah Omarzai, amassing an imposing 23 runs. Requiring 24 to win, Afghanistan started strongly as Gurbaz struck three consecutive sixes off Maharaj. Facing five needed from the final ball, Maharaj maintained his composure, deceiving Gurbaz with a slower delivery to claim his wicket. Afghanistan finished on 19 for 2, falling four runs short.

With this hard-fought win, South Africa strengthens its position in the competition, while Afghanistan faces a significantly more challenging path to the semi-finals.

Also read| 'Just another normal game': Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan sends strong message ahead of India showdown at T20 World Cup 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals
Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs
Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Om Shanti Om actor, 12 others in investment scam
Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Iqbal actor, 12 others for...
Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition
Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions
Hardeep Singh Puri breaks silence on being named in Epstein files: 'Met him only on few occasions as...'
Hardeep Singh Puri breaks silence on being named in Epstein files
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement