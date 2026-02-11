T20 World Cup 2026: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's heroics in vain as South Africa clinch thriller against Afghanistan in double Super Over epic

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz produced a sensational knock, but South Africa held their nerve to secure a dramatic Double Super Over victory in a T20 World Cup 2026 thriller. Despite Gurbaz’s heroics, the Proteas clinched a memorable win in one of the tournament’s most intense clashes.

The match at the Narendra Modi Stadium was nothing short of a thriller, cementing its place as an instant classic. South Africa narrowly edged Afghanistan in a dramatic double Super Over, delivering a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz delivered a standout performance, it was South Africa’s composure and experience that ultimately secured them a crucial Group D victory.

Afghanistan elected to field first, but their bowlers initially struggled to contain South Africa’s openers. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with a fluent 61, while Quinton de Kock contributed 59, combining for an explosive 114-run partnership. The Proteas appeared poised for a 200-plus total until Rashid Khan intervened, dismissing both set batsmen in the same over and reining in the scoring. South Africa finished on 187 for 6.

In response, Afghanistan’s chase was spearheaded by Gurbaz, who hammered 84 off just 42 deliveries, putting his side in a commanding position. However, after Keshav Maharaj claimed his wicket, Afghanistan’s middle order collapsed under pressure. The final over was frenetic, with Afghanistan being bowled out for 187 in 19.4 overs, forcing the tournament’s first Super Over.

The drama intensified in the Super Overs. Afghanistan posted 17 runs in the first, seemingly in control, but Tristan Stubbs kept South Africa alive by hitting a six off Fazalhaq Farooqi’s final ball to tie the scores once more.

In the second Super Over, David Miller and Stubbs attacked Azmatullah Omarzai, amassing an imposing 23 runs. Requiring 24 to win, Afghanistan started strongly as Gurbaz struck three consecutive sixes off Maharaj. Facing five needed from the final ball, Maharaj maintained his composure, deceiving Gurbaz with a slower delivery to claim his wicket. Afghanistan finished on 19 for 2, falling four runs short.

With this hard-fought win, South Africa strengthens its position in the competition, while Afghanistan faces a significantly more challenging path to the semi-finals.

