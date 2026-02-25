T20 World Cup 2026: Rachin Ravindra shines as New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out with 61-run hammering

Rachin Ravindra delivered a standout performance as New Zealand outplayed Sri Lanka by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026. The comprehensive victory knocked the co-hosts out of the tournament, with the Kiwis dominating in both batting and bowling departments.

New Zealand delivered a commanding performance to eliminate co-hosts Sri Lanka from the T20 World Cup 2026, securing a comprehensive 61-run victory in their Super Eight encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Rachin Ravindra’s pivotal bowling spell and a dynamic late innings from Mitchell Santner were instrumental in sealing the result, keeping the Black Caps’ semi-final aspirations firmly intact while ending Sri Lanka’s campaign.

The New Zealand innings began in promising fashion, with Finn Allen providing early impetus through a brisk 23 off 13 deliveries. However, the momentum shifted dramatically as Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera dismantled the middle order, reducing New Zealand from a strong 75 for 2 to a precarious 84 for 6, with three wickets falling for no runs.

Mitchell Santner then led the recovery, partnering with Cole McConchie, who remained unbeaten on 31. Santner’s aggressive 47 from just 26 balls transformed the innings, as the pair added an invaluable 84-run stand for the seventh wicket. Their late surge propelled New Zealand to a competitive total of 168 for 7.

Sri Lanka’s chase faltered from the outset, with Matt Henry claiming a wicket with the first ball and the hosts unable to build any meaningful momentum. While New Zealand’s seamers applied consistent pressure, it was Rachin Ravindra who made the decisive impact, claiming a career-best 4 for 27. Utilising the conditions expertly, Ravindra troubled the Sri Lankan middle order, leaving key batsmen without answers.

Ultimately, Sri Lanka managed only 107 for 8 from their 20 overs, succumbing to a heavy home defeat. Their struggles with the bat persisted, as they failed to mount a significant challenge throughout the tournament.

For New Zealand, the emphatic win not only bolsters their Net Run Rate but also provides critical momentum heading into their remaining fixtures. With the semi-final race intensifying, Group 2 rivals—including Pakistan—will closely monitor New Zealand’s progress as the competition reaches its decisive phase.

