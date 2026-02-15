FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton de Kock breaks MS Dhoni's world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat

Quinton de Kock etched his name into cricket history by breaking MS Dhoni's long-standing world record, becoming the first player ever to achieve the remarkable milestone. The South African star delivered a standout performance to surpass the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton de Kock breaks MS Dhoni's world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat
Quinton de Kock made history by breaking a long-standing world record previously held by MS Dhoni during South Africa's impressive seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup on Saturday (February 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This win secured their spot in the Super 8 stage of the tournament, as the 2024 finalists strive for their first title. The Proteas wicketkeeper caught Tim Seifert's dismissal and contributed 20 runs off 14 balls in a rapid opening partnership of 66 runs with captain Aiden Markram.

De Kock has had an outstanding start to the tournament, with South Africa winning all three of their matches thus far. He scored 25 runs in the opening match against Canada and followed it up with 59 runs off 41 balls in the super-over victory against Afghanistan.

Quinton de Kock makes history

The catch that dismissed Seifert marked De Kock's 33rd dismissal in the tournament's history, making him the first player to achieve this milestone, surpassing the previous records held by Dhoni and AB de Villiers, who each had 32 dismissals in their T20 World Cup careers. The South African star has participated in every edition of the tournament since 2014.

T20 World Cup: All-Time Fielding Dismissals

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Dismissals: 33 (26 Catches + 7 Stumpings)

Matches: 30

MS Dhoni (India)

Dismissals: 32 (21 Catches + 11 Stumpings)

Matches: 33

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Dismissals: 32 (30 Catches + 2 Stumpings)

Matches: 30

Kamran Akmal (Pakistan)

Dismissals: 30 (12 Catches + 18 Stumpings)

Matches: 30

Dinesh Ramdin (West Indies)

Dismissals: 27 (18 Catches + 9 Stumpings)

Matches: 29

de Kock also holds the record for the most fielding dismissals in T20 internationals (111). The only player with over 100 dismissals in this fast-paced format is former England captain Jos Buttler.

In addition, the South African star ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups among designated wicket-keeper batters, with 757 runs, trailing only Buttler, who has 1023 runs in this elite category.

Also read| IND A vs PAK A: Vrinda Dinesh shines as India hammer Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars ahead of Men's T20 World Cup clash

