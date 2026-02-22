T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener

Philip Salt and Will Jacks delivered with the bat as England cruised past Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their T20 World Cup Super 8 opener. The dominant win gave England early momentum in the crucial stage while Sri Lanka were left searching for answers.

England began their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 campaign in commanding fashion, defeating hosts Sri Lanka by 51 runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The contest was largely dominated by the visitors, whose power hitters and disciplined bowlers comprehensively outperformed the home side. Phil Salt provided stability with a composed half-century, while Will Jacks turned the tide decisively with a three-wicket burst that left Sri Lanka struggling.

Salt Anchors the Innings

England endured a difficult start on a dry, turning surface that suited Sri Lanka’s spinners. Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana made early inroads, dismissing captain Jos Buttler and young talent Jacob Bethell within the powerplay.

Despite wickets falling around him, Phil Salt remained composed, rotating the strike and finding boundaries when opportunities arose. His 62 off 40 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes, was instrumental in holding the innings together. Salt’s dismissal in the 15th over came after he had already guided England to a competitive total of 146 for 9.

Jacks and Archer Dismantle the Chase

Defending 146 required a disciplined effort, and England’s bowlers delivered. Jofra Archer struck early, removing Pathum Nissanka in the third over. Will Jacks, introduced during the powerplay, proved to be an inspired choice, claiming three wickets in a pivotal spell. He dismissed Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake in consecutive deliveries before returning to remove Wellalage, reducing Sri Lanka to 34 for 5 after six overs and effectively ending the contest.

Sri Lanka Falters in the Chase

Dasun Shanaka offered some resistance with a late 30, but England’s attack remained relentless. Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson expertly managed the middle overs, with Dawson eventually cleaning up the tail as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 95.

The emphatic 51-run victory significantly boosts England’s Net Run Rate and establishes them as early frontrunners in Group 2. For Sri Lanka, such a heavy defeat at home leaves them with a challenging path ahead if they are to reach the semi-finals.

Also read| 'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch